CEO, UVA Community Health

Culpeper & Northern Virginia

Erik Shannon

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 703.369.8295

Erik Shannon currently serves as chief executive officer of UVA Community Health. UVA Community Health includes an integrated network of outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia, together with UVA Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Prince William Medical Center.

Shannon came to UVA Community Health from his role as partner at Grant Thornton, a global consulting and advisory services firm, where he helped lead the transition work to integrate UVA Community Health into UVA Health after UVA Health became the full owner of the regional health system in July 2021.

Shannon has more than 30 years of healthcare experience leading organizational and operational strategy, including strategic planning, operational improvement, restructuring and reorganization, financial planning, and physician practice management. Along with overseeing day-to-day patient care operations, Shannon is partnering with UVA Community Health’s senior leadership team and several internal teams to continue the work to integrate UVA Community Health into UVA Health.