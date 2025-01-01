Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education

Monica G Lawrence, MD

Email: [email protected]

Lawrence was born in Colorado but grew up in Northern Virginia. After completing an undergraduate degree in biology and psychology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, Lawrence moved to St. Louis to complete her medical degree and residency in internal medicine at Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital. After meeting her husband, Kevin, in St. Louis, Lawrence moved to the DC area to complete fellowship training in allergy and immunology at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH). From there, she moved to Charlottesville to join the faculty in the division of asthma, allergy and immunology at UVA Health.

Lawrence enjoys spending time with family and enjoying all the outdoor activities that beautiful Charlottesville has to offer. She's also and avid reader and sports fan (in particular, college basketball and football, and pro football).