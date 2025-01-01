Associate Chief Nursing Officer, University Medical Center

Karin Skeen, PhD, RN, NEA-BC

Email: [email protected]

In her role as associate chief nursing officer for UVA Health University Medical Center, Karin Skeen, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, is an instrumental member of the nursing team, providing operational oversight for the department of nursing research and evidence-based practice. She also works collaboratively with members of the team to support all areas of nursing clinical excellence, including nursing education, quality, and safety.

Before this role, Skeen served for more than a decade as an administrator for UVA Health Children’s, delivering exceptional results during her tenure, and contributing to our standing as the #1 children’s hospital in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Earlier, Skeen served as an inpatient director for UVA Health’s Children’s Hospital and women’s services.

A graduate of both UVA and Vanderbilt University’s School of Nursing, Skeen has the experience, dedication, and leadership skills to foster strong teams and instill excellence within our culture.