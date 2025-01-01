Associate Chief Nursing Officer, University Medical Center

Veronica Brill, MSN, RN, NEA-BC

Email: [email protected]

In her role as associate chief nursing officer at the UVA Health University Medical Center, Veronica Brill, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, partners with the chief nursing officer to oversee nursing practice across the care continuum, with direct operational oversight for the inpatient nursing units and respiratory therapy.

Brill brings over 20 years of clinical expertise at UVA Health Medical Center, as well as extensive experience in strategic planning and management. She served as the interim chief nursing officer while a search was in progress to find a permanent leader. Prior to this role, Brill served as administrator of the UVA Cancer Center, where she was responsible for the clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for the adult oncology population, in partnership with the service line physician lead.

A strong advocate of using a patient-centered approach to standardize care across service lines, Brill serves on multiple health system committees focused on streamlining and enhancing operations, reducing silos, and growing talent within the organization. She is passionate about building an environment where team members can thrive and be their best.

Brill holds a master of science degree in nursing from the University of Virginia and a bachelor of science in nursing from Molloy College in New York.