Skip to main content

Leadership

UVA Health includes a network of facilities supporting patient care, research and education. The leadership of this network consists of the following individuals.

Interim President, University of Virginia

Paul G. Mahoney

Paul G. Mahoney, JD

Mahoney is the interim president of the University of Virginia. He joined the Law School faculty in 1990 after practicing law with the New York firm of Sullivan & Cromwell and clerking for Judge Ralph K. Winter, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Justice Thurgood Marshall of the U.S. Supreme Court. Mahoney is a David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor and served as dean of the Law School from 2008-16.

Read Mahoney's Bio

Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health
Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, UVA

Mitchell_Rosner470x297

Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP

Rosner serves as CEO of UVA Health and EVP for health affairs for the University of Virginia. He joined the UVA School of Medicine as faculty in 2005 and has since served as a physician, educator, and scientist. He served as chair of the department of medicine from 2011-2025 and is the Henry B. Mulholland Professor of Medicine.

Read Rosner's Bio

Dean, UVA School of Nursing

Baernholdt470x297

Marianne Baernholdt, PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN

Baernholdt, an award-winning educator, researcher, and international scholar, mentors students and faculty while directing innovations in patient care and safety.

Read Baernholdt's Bio

Interim Dean, UVA School of Medicine

Colin-Derdeyn470x297

Colin P. Derdeyn, MD

Derdeyn is a nationally recognized leader in neurointerventional radiology and stroke research, an Echols Scholar, and a graduate of UVA's School of Medicine. He has served as president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery and chair of the American Heart Association Stroke Council. Derdeyn joined UVA Health in 2024 as chair of radiology.

Read Derdeyn's Bio

Interim Chief Executive Officer, University Medical Center

TerrieEdwards470x297

Terrie Edwards, MHA, FACHE

Edwards serves as interim chief executive officer for University Medical Center, the flagship hospital of UVA Health, where she advances clinical excellence, patient experience, and operational performance.

Read Edwards’ Bio

Chief Executive Officer, UVA Physicians Group

J. Scott Just, MD

J. Scott Just, MD, MBA

Just assumed the role of chief executive officer of UVA Physicians Group (UPG) in 2023 and is responsible for overseeing all UPG operations. Before this appointment, he served as president of Augusta Medical Group and vice president of Augusta Health. Just practiced emergency medicine in Central Virginia for 23 years. He earned his medical degree from UVA School of Medicine.

Read Just's Bio

Chief Executive Officer, UVA Community Health

Erik Shannon

Erik Shannon

Shannon currently serves as chief executive officer of UVA Community Health. UVA Community Health includes an integrated network of outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia, together with UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.

Read Shannon's Bio

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Badeau470x297

Lisa Badeau

Badeau works with leaders across UVA Health to ensure that all marketing and communications initiatives align and support strategic goals. Her work focuses on developing multi-channel marketing and communications strategies to keep UVA Health ‘top of mind’ for patients seeking exceptional and compassionate care.

Read Badeau's Bio

Chief Corporate Compliance & Privacy Officer

Krista Barnes, JD

Krista Barnes, JD

Barnes is the chief corporate compliance and privacy officer of UVA Health. She oversees the strategic direction of UVA Health’s compliance and privacy programs and leads work to protect patient privacy. She brings roughly 20 years of experience in healthcare regulatory compliance, reimbursement litigation, HIPAA compliance, and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. 

Read Barnes' Bio

Chief Ambulatory Operations Officer

John Bennett, MPA

John Bennett, MPA

Bennett provides leadership and oversight for clinical ambulatory practice operations, representing over a million annual visits.

Read Bennett's Bio

Chief Community Engagement and Health Outcomes Officer

Downs470x297

Tracy M. Downs, MD, FACS

Downs is UVA Health’s leading voice on community collaboration, improved access, and health outcomes. Within UVA Health, he guides efforts to address the most pressing health needs of the communities we serve.

Read Downs' Bio

Senior Advisor to the Executive Vice President for Health Affairs

Chad Hoyt, MD

Chad Hoyt, MD

Hoyt works with the EVP and the senior leadership team on a broad range of strategic priorities and initiatives. His goal is to help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Health Affairs office and facilitate the execution of the EVP’s top priorities. Hoyt is a practicing cardiologist and faculty member within UVA School of Medicine.

Read Hoyt's Bio

Executive Director, UVA Health Foundation
Senior Associate Vice President, Health System Development

Amy-Karr470x297

Amy Karr, PhD

In this role, Karr works in partnership with University, UVA Health leadership, faculty, and volunteers to inspire donors to higher and deeper levels of philanthropic engagement in health. Her team recently achieved UVA Health’s $1 billion goal as part of UVA’s Honor the Future campaign, which concluded in June 2025.

Read Karr's Bio

President, UVA Physicians Group

James-Larner470x297

James Larner, MD

Elected as president by the UVA clinical department chairs to represent clinical faculty in the UVA Physicians Group (UPG), Larner partners with the UPG executive team to oversee the organization.

Read Larner's Bio

Chief Strategy Officer
Interim Chief, UVA Health Children’s

Jason-Lineen470x297

Jason Lineen, MBA

As UVA Health’s chief strategy officer, Lineen provides executive counsel and leadership for UVA Health's strategic planning efforts, service line expansion, and transformation initiatives, including structuring strategic affiliations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. As interim chief of UVA Health Children’s, Lineen provides executive leadership for all operations within the children’s hospital. 

Read Lineen's Bio

Chief Information and Technology Officer

Robin-Parkin470x297

Robin P. Parkin

Parkin serves as chief information and technology officer (CITO). She oversees and directs the overall strategy and daily functions of information technology at UVA Health.

Read Parkin's Bio

Director, Claude Moore Health Sciences Library

Bart Ragon, EdD, MLIS

Bart Ragon, EdD, MLIS

Ragon leads the strategic direction of UVA's Claude Moore Health Sciences Library in support of UVA Health’s mission to advance education, research, clinical care, and community engagement. A UVA alum, Ragon has served in a variety of leadership roles at the library, expanded support for biomedical and clinical education, and evolved physical and digital spaces to meet evolving patron needs.

Read Ragon's Bio

Chief Financial Officer

Stephanie Schnittger

Stephanie Schnittger

Schnittger oversees all corporate finance functions across the health system and ensures that UVA Health continues to have the strong financial base needed to carry out organizational missions of providing the highest-quality patient care, making research discoveries that improve the human condition, training the next generation of healthcare workers, and serving UVA Health's communities.

Read Schnittger's Bio

Chief External Affairs Officer

Jennifer Siciliano

Jennifer Siciliano

Siciliano leverages her strategic leadership and strong relationships with elected officials and teams at the federal, state, and local levels to support UVA Health's mission and goals.

Read Siciliano's Bio

Chief Administrative Officer

Mary-Frances-Southerland470x297

Mary Frances Southerland, JD, MBA

Southerland oversees, directs, and implements critical initiatives for UVA Health, serving a key leadership role in our Northern Virginia strategy. She has been with UVA Health since 2007, previously serving as general counsel and chief of staff for UVA Physicians Group.

Read Southerland's Bio

See Additional Leadership Teams Around UVA Health

University Medical Center

UVA Health Children's

UVA Community Health

UVA School of Medicine

UVA School of Nursing

UVA Physicians Group

Claude Moore Health Sciences Library