Interim President, University of Virginia

Paul G. Mahoney, JD

Mahoney is the interim president of the University of Virginia. He joined the Law School faculty in 1990 after practicing law with the New York firm of Sullivan & Cromwell and clerking for Judge Ralph K. Winter, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Justice Thurgood Marshall of the U.S. Supreme Court. Mahoney is a David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor and served as dean of the Law School from 2008-16.

