Leadership
UVA Health includes a network of facilities supporting patient care, research and education. The leadership of this network consists of the following individuals.
Interim President, University of Virginia
Paul G. Mahoney, JD
Mahoney is the interim president of the University of Virginia. He joined the Law School faculty in 1990 after practicing law with the New York firm of Sullivan & Cromwell and clerking for Judge Ralph K. Winter, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Justice Thurgood Marshall of the U.S. Supreme Court. Mahoney is a David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor and served as dean of the Law School from 2008-16.
Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health
Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, UVA
Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP
Rosner serves as CEO of UVA Health and EVP for health affairs for the University of Virginia. He joined the UVA School of Medicine as faculty in 2005 and has since served as a physician, educator, and scientist. He served as chair of the department of medicine from 2011-2025 and is the Henry B. Mulholland Professor of Medicine.
Dean, UVA School of Nursing
Marianne Baernholdt, PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN
Baernholdt, an award-winning educator, researcher, and international scholar, mentors students and faculty while directing innovations in patient care and safety.
Interim Dean, UVA School of Medicine
Colin P. Derdeyn, MD
Derdeyn is a nationally recognized leader in neurointerventional radiology and stroke research, an Echols Scholar, and a graduate of UVA's School of Medicine. He has served as president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery and chair of the American Heart Association Stroke Council. Derdeyn joined UVA Health in 2024 as chair of radiology.
Interim Chief Executive Officer, University Medical Center
Terrie Edwards, MHA, FACHE
Edwards serves as interim chief executive officer for University Medical Center, the flagship hospital of UVA Health, where she advances clinical excellence, patient experience, and operational performance.
Chief Executive Officer, UVA Physicians Group
J. Scott Just, MD, MBA
Just assumed the role of chief executive officer of UVA Physicians Group (UPG) in 2023 and is responsible for overseeing all UPG operations. Before this appointment, he served as president of Augusta Medical Group and vice president of Augusta Health. Just practiced emergency medicine in Central Virginia for 23 years. He earned his medical degree from UVA School of Medicine.
Chief Executive Officer, UVA Community Health
Erik Shannon
Shannon currently serves as chief executive officer of UVA Community Health. UVA Community Health includes an integrated network of outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia, together with UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Lisa Badeau
Badeau works with leaders across UVA Health to ensure that all marketing and communications initiatives align and support strategic goals. Her work focuses on developing multi-channel marketing and communications strategies to keep UVA Health ‘top of mind’ for patients seeking exceptional and compassionate care.
Chief Corporate Compliance & Privacy Officer
Krista Barnes, JD
Barnes is the chief corporate compliance and privacy officer of UVA Health. She oversees the strategic direction of UVA Health’s compliance and privacy programs and leads work to protect patient privacy. She brings roughly 20 years of experience in healthcare regulatory compliance, reimbursement litigation, HIPAA compliance, and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
Chief Ambulatory Operations Officer
John Bennett, MPA
Bennett provides leadership and oversight for clinical ambulatory practice operations, representing over a million annual visits.
Chief Community Engagement and Health Outcomes Officer
Tracy M. Downs, MD, FACS
Downs is UVA Health’s leading voice on community collaboration, improved access, and health outcomes. Within UVA Health, he guides efforts to address the most pressing health needs of the communities we serve.
Senior Advisor to the Executive Vice President for Health Affairs
Chad Hoyt, MD
Hoyt works with the EVP and the senior leadership team on a broad range of strategic priorities and initiatives. His goal is to help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Health Affairs office and facilitate the execution of the EVP’s top priorities. Hoyt is a practicing cardiologist and faculty member within UVA School of Medicine.
Executive Director, UVA Health Foundation
Senior Associate Vice President, Health System Development
Amy Karr, PhD
In this role, Karr works in partnership with University, UVA Health leadership, faculty, and volunteers to inspire donors to higher and deeper levels of philanthropic engagement in health. Her team recently achieved UVA Health’s $1 billion goal as part of UVA’s Honor the Future campaign, which concluded in June 2025.
President, UVA Physicians Group
James Larner, MD
Elected as president by the UVA clinical department chairs to represent clinical faculty in the UVA Physicians Group (UPG), Larner partners with the UPG executive team to oversee the organization.
Chief Strategy Officer
Interim Chief, UVA Health Children’s
Jason Lineen, MBA
As UVA Health’s chief strategy officer, Lineen provides executive counsel and leadership for UVA Health's strategic planning efforts, service line expansion, and transformation initiatives, including structuring strategic affiliations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. As interim chief of UVA Health Children’s, Lineen provides executive leadership for all operations within the children’s hospital.
Chief Information and Technology Officer
Robin P. Parkin
Parkin serves as chief information and technology officer (CITO). She oversees and directs the overall strategy and daily functions of information technology at UVA Health.
Director, Claude Moore Health Sciences Library
Bart Ragon, EdD, MLIS
Ragon leads the strategic direction of UVA's Claude Moore Health Sciences Library in support of UVA Health’s mission to advance education, research, clinical care, and community engagement. A UVA alum, Ragon has served in a variety of leadership roles at the library, expanded support for biomedical and clinical education, and evolved physical and digital spaces to meet evolving patron needs.
Chief Financial Officer
Stephanie Schnittger
Schnittger oversees all corporate finance functions across the health system and ensures that UVA Health continues to have the strong financial base needed to carry out organizational missions of providing the highest-quality patient care, making research discoveries that improve the human condition, training the next generation of healthcare workers, and serving UVA Health's communities.
Chief External Affairs Officer
Jennifer Siciliano
Siciliano leverages her strategic leadership and strong relationships with elected officials and teams at the federal, state, and local levels to support UVA Health's mission and goals.
Chief Administrative Officer
Mary Frances Southerland, JD, MBA
Southerland oversees, directs, and implements critical initiatives for UVA Health, serving a key leadership role in our Northern Virginia strategy. She has been with UVA Health since 2007, previously serving as general counsel and chief of staff for UVA Physicians Group.