Tonya’s Story

"My experience from the program has empowered me to think big, not just about leading teams, but as a reminder of the relationships we build and how we make others (i.e., team, patients, leaders, community members, etc.) feel valued, respected, and understood within the healthcare system. It can influence not only personal relationships but professional relationships, leadership, and team dynamics. At the end of the day, people will always remember who made them feel heard and appreciated."

- Tonya R. Fredericks, MBA

Why did you apply to Health Leadership Institute?

I applied to Health Leadership Institute because I am deeply passionate about improving healthcare, and I believed that developing my leadership capabilities through this program would enable me to make a greater impact. Health Leadership Institute had an outstanding reputation from individuals in Cohort 1 for fostering leadership and relationships in the healthcare field, and I did not want to miss out on the opportunity to learn from experienced leaders and to network with like-minded professionals.

How are you applying the lessons you learned throughout the program to your team/department?

I’ve applied some of the lessons from the program by enhancing team collaboration within areas of my department. I learned the importance of fostering open communication and inclusivity, which has allowed me to understand how to have difficult conversations and positive feedback discussions. In addition, I have learned to streamline processes more effectively to provide better outcomes for those we serve internal and external to our UVA community.

What is the most significant lesson you will take from this program?

The most significant lesson I will take from this program is the importance of adaptability and resilience in leadership. The landscape of healthcare is constantly evolving, and knowing how to navigate and lead during change is critical. This program has taught me not only how to embrace change but also how to effectively guide others through change while continuing to display our ASPIRE values.

How did the program impact your confidence in your skills for leading yourself, leading teams, and leading health systems?

Health Leadership Institute boosted my confidence in leading across multiple levels, in terms of leading myself. I have become more self-aware and resilient, which has strengthened my ability to navigate challenges with greater confidence. When it comes to leading teams, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of team dynamics and communication strategies. Health Leadership Institute has provided me the strategic insight to make informed decisions and foster collaboration and trust that is needed when I lead within health systems.

What are your highlights from the program (i.e., favorite presenter(s), favorite topics, memorable activity or moment shared with cohort members, etc.)?

The first day was the most memorable activity from this cohort. We had to think strategically, work collaboratively, make financial decisions, and streamline processes, and it was the first day for all of us to get to know one another. It was a great activity!

As for presenters, I have quite a few favorites: Chuck Coder; Drs. Downs, Hoke, and Rosenthal; Denise Stewart; and Mr. Crutchfield. Each of these presenters provided insightful, impactful information that I found helpful to me as I continue my journey outside of this leadership program.