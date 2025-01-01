HLI: Leadership Team & Advisory Council
The HLI's Leadership team consists of:
Celia Aidinoff, MBA
Strategic Consultant – UVA Health
Brian Hunter, MHA
Executive Director – Health Leadership Institute
Jason Lineen, MBA
Chief Strategy Officer – UVA Health
Susan Pollart, MD
Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Development – UVA School of Medicine
Jada Smith, MPH
Strategy Analyst – UVA Health
Abdi Somo, MBA
Chief Administrative Officer – UVA Medical Center
C. Michael Valentine, MD
Senior Director – Health Leadership Institute
Our Advisory Council
- Allison Teweles, Associate Dean for Corporate & Employer Relations, UVA McIntire
- Ann Kellams, MD, Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs, Pediatrics, UVA Health
- Ashley Cullop, EdD, Principal Gift Officer, UVA Health
- Bart Ragon, EdD, Library Director, UVA Health
- Rebekah Compton, DNP MBA, Chief Clinical Officer, UVA Physicians Group
- Dillon Kuhn, MEd, Director of Business Development, UVA Northern Virginia
- Eliza Holland, MD, Pediatrics, UVA Health
- Elizabeth Gaughan, MD, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology Lead at UVA Health
- Gabrielle Adams, PhD, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Business Administration, Psychology, UVA Batten and UVA Darden
- Harald Sontheimer, PhD, Chair of Department of Neuroscience, UVA School of Medicine
- Jeff Chidester, MBA, Executive Director of External Affairs, UVA Batten
- Karmen Fittes, MBA, Chief of Human Resources, UVA Health
- Kate Bakich, MS-MIT, Service Management Administrator, UVA Health
- Kathleen Hoffman, JD, Senior Director of Service, UVA Health
- Lisa Badeau, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, UVA Health
- Michelle Strider, MBA, VP, Chief Nursing Officer, UVA Community Health
- Rachel Nauman, DNP, Ambulatory Nursing Administrator, UVA Health
- Regina DeGennaro, DNP, Professor of Nursing, UVA School of Nursing
- Robert Teaster, MBA, Transplant Service Line and Digestive Health Programs Administrator, UVA Health
- Shayn Peirce-Cottler, PhD, Chair of Biomedical Engineering, UVA School of Engineering
- Tracy Downs, MD, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, UVA Health
- Veronica Brill, MSN, Associate Chief Nurse, UVA Health
- Christopher Neal, MA, Director of Development – Medical Alumni, UVA Health
- David Stebbins, MBA – Director of Health System Strategy, UVA Health
- Melissa Grossman, MPH – Senior Advisor to Chief Administrative Officer, UVA Health
- Joan Deal, PhD – Executive Leadership Coach
- Louise Knabe, MS – Executive Leader