Skip to main content

HLI: Leadership Team & Advisory Council

The Leadership Team of the Health Leadership Institute

The HLI's Leadership team consists of:

Celia Aidinoff, MBA

Strategic Consultant – UVA Health

Brian Hunter, MHA

Executive Director – Health Leadership Institute

Jason Lineen, MBA

Chief Strategy Officer – UVA Health

Susan Pollart, MD

Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Development – UVA School of Medicine

Jada Smith, MPH

Strategy Analyst – UVA Health

Abdi Somo, MBA

Chief Administrative Officer – UVA Medical Center

C. Michael Valentine, MD

Senior Director – Health Leadership Institute

Our Advisory Council

  • Allison Teweles, Associate Dean for Corporate & Employer Relations, UVA McIntire
  • Ann Kellams, MD, Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs, Pediatrics, UVA Health
  • Ashley Cullop, EdD, Principal Gift Officer, UVA Health
  • Bart Ragon, EdD, Library Director, UVA Health
  • Rebekah Compton, DNP MBA, Chief Clinical Officer, UVA Physicians Group
  • Dillon Kuhn, MEd, Director of Business Development, UVA Northern Virginia
  • Eliza Holland, MD, Pediatrics, UVA Health
  • Elizabeth Gaughan, MD, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology Lead at UVA Health
  • Gabrielle Adams, PhD, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Business Administration, Psychology, UVA Batten and UVA Darden
  • Harald Sontheimer, PhD, Chair of Department of Neuroscience, UVA School of Medicine
  • Jeff Chidester, MBA, Executive Director of External Affairs, UVA Batten
  • Karmen Fittes, MBA, Chief of Human Resources, UVA Health
  • Kate Bakich, MS-MIT, Service Management Administrator, UVA Health
  • Kathleen Hoffman, JD, Senior Director of Service, UVA Health
  • Lisa Badeau, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, UVA Health
  • Michelle Strider, MBA, VP, Chief Nursing Officer, UVA Community Health
  • Rachel Nauman, DNP, Ambulatory Nursing Administrator, UVA Health
  • Regina DeGennaro, DNP, Professor of Nursing, UVA School of Nursing
  • Robert Teaster, MBA, Transplant Service Line and Digestive Health Programs Administrator, UVA Health
  • Shayn Peirce-Cottler, PhD, Chair of Biomedical Engineering, UVA School of Engineering
  • Tracy Downs, MD, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, UVA Health
  • Veronica Brill, MSN, Associate Chief Nurse, UVA Health
  • Christopher Neal, MA, Director of Development – Medical Alumni, UVA Health
  • David Stebbins, MBA – Director of Health System Strategy, UVA Health
  • Melissa Grossman, MPH – Senior Advisor to Chief Administrative Officer, UVA Health
  • Joan Deal, PhD – Executive Leadership Coach
  • Louise Knabe, MS – Executive Leader