Health Leadership Institute: Stories of Success

Mesha Jones, MSN, RN, Ambulatory Float Team Manager

Tonya R. Fredericks, MBA

Executive Assistant to Chief Information Officer, University of Virginia

"My experience from the program has empowered me to think big, not just about leading teams, but as a reminder of the relationships we build and how we make others feel valued, respected, and understood within the healthcare system."

Evan Turnbull, PA-C

Neurosurgery Physician Associate, University Physicians Group (UPG)

"The HLI program has been the single most important educational program in my career to boosting my confidence as a leader in my workplace and as a speaker."

Mesha Jones, MSN, RN

Ambulatory Float Team Manager, UVA Medical Center

"Being part of the Health Leadership Institute has been a game-changer for me. It’s helped me connect my values with my leadership style, deepen my ability to collaborate, and gain the confidence to lead change that aligns with my beliefs and my organization’s goals."."

JT Stranix, MD

Assistant Professor, UVA Health

"Establishment of the Health Leadership Institute highlights a reciprocal commitment from the UVA Health System to the individuals who work to make it both great and good."

Meghan Puglia, PhD

Assistant Professor, Neurology, UVA School of Medicine

"The Health Leadership Institute helped me lead not just with strategy, but with heart. It gave me the tools to grow, the language to inspire, and the confidence to step forward with clarity."

