HLI Programs & Events
"The lessons learned were applicable, and the learning format conducive to practicing the lessons and skills in a very supportive environment."
- Evan Turnbull, PA-C, Neurosurgery Physician Associate
Health System Cohort
Our yearly cohorts, composed of diverse healthcare leaders across UVA Health, participate in an 8-month-long intensive leadership program. Our sessions are taught by a diverse set of leaders from across Grounds and other leading organizations. Cohort members meet at the Boar’s Head Resort once a month for: Interactive workshops Case-based presentations Networking opportunities
Resident & Fellow Cohort
Trainee Leadership Development Program This 8-month leadership intensive equips upper-level residents and fellows with essential skills in communication, team collaboration, and the nonclinical aspects of healthcare, preparing them to lead at UVA Health and beyond. The inaugural cohort launches in September 2025.
Symposiums
Join national healthcare experts and UVA leaders for in-depth discussions of critical issues in healthcare. Each event features a keynote address, followed by an engaging panel discussion and a reception for networking opportunities.
Past Symposiums
The UVA Health Leadership Institute, UVA Darden School of Business, and UVA School of Data Science hosted an engaging evening exploring the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, featuring insights from industry leaders and peers.
See the symposium: AI in Healthcare
Intensives
Intensive workshops are concentrated training sessions focused on leadership development and team cohesion for teams and departments across the Health System. These sessions can be delivered in half-day, full-day, or 2-day formats. If you would like to request an intensive workshop, please contact us.
Lunch With Leaders
When: October 23, 2025
With: Mitchell Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP
Lunch with Leaders is a bimonthly, hybrid series that brings together members of the UVA Health community for candid, inspiring conversations with leaders across the Health System and beyond. These sessions offer a unique opportunity to hear directly from executives, clinicians, researchers, and other changemakers about their leadership journeys, lessons learned, and visions for the future.