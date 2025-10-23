HLI Programs & Events

Symposiums

Join national healthcare experts and UVA leaders for in-depth discussions of critical issues in healthcare. Each event features a keynote address, followed by an engaging panel discussion and a reception for networking opportunities.

Past Symposiums

The UVA Health Leadership Institute, UVA Darden School of Business, and UVA School of Data Science hosted an engaging evening exploring the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, featuring insights from industry leaders and peers.

See the symposium: AI in Healthcare