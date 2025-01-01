Mesha’s Story

"Being part of Health Leadership Institute has been a game-changer for me. It’s helped me connect my values with my leadership style, deepen my ability to collaborate, and gain the confidence to lead change that aligns with my beliefs and my organization’s goals."

- Mesha Jones, MSN, RN

Why did you apply to Health Leadership Institute?

I applied to the Health Leadership Institute to broaden my understanding of leadership beyond the scope of nursing. I wanted to learn the skills and insights necessary to navigate complex systems, inspire teams, and drive transformative organizational changes. I also wanted to network and learn from professionals across all UVA entities.

How are you applying the lessons you learned throughout the program to your team/department?

I’ve been putting the lessons from Health Leadership Institute into practice by actively listening to my team and encouraging open dialogue. I’ve also started creating meeting agendas with clear action items that align with the organization’s mission and values, ensuring our efforts are purposeful and cohesive. I also prioritize including all relevant voices in decision-making processes to ensure that the choices are well-rounded and inclusive.

What is the most significant lesson you will take from this program?

The most significant lesson I’ve learned from Health Leadership Institute is the importance of aligning personal and organizational values. Leading without this alignment can create mixed messages and hinder effective leadership. I’ve personally found that integrating individual and organizational values fosters authenticity and clarity.

How did the program impact your confidence in your skills for leading yourself, leading teams, and leading health systems?

Participating in Health Leadership Institute has boosted my confidence in leading myself, my team, and other organizations. The program provided practical tools and strategies that enhanced my self-awareness and leadership skills. The development has translated into more effective communication, better decision-making, and a stronger ability to inspire and guide a team.

What are your highlights from the program (i.e., favorite presenter(s), favorite topics, memorable activity or moment shared with cohort members, etc.)?

There are so many great highlights from the program, and it is hard to narrow it down to a few: