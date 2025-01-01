Meghan's Story

"Health Leadership Institute helped me lead not just with strategy, but with heart. It gave me the tools to grow, the language to inspire, and the confidence to step forward with clarity."

- Meghan Puglia, PhD

Why did you apply to Health Leadership Institute?

I applied to Health Leadership Institute because I recognized that leading in academic medicine requires more than technical expertise — it demands the ability to build trust, foster collaboration, and navigate complex systems with clarity and purpose. I was seeking an opportunity to grow in those areas, to challenge myself, and to connect with others committed to transforming and advancing UVA Health from the inside out.

How are you applying the lessons you learned throughout the program to your team/department?

I’ve become more intentional in how I listen, communicate vision, and create space for constructive conflict resolution. The program gave me tools to facilitate more meaningful conversations and drive alignment around shared goals in a way that capitalizes on the unique strengths each team member brings to the table. I now approach leadership as a daily practice anchored in values, clarity, and care.

What is the most significant lesson you will take from this program?

The most significant lesson I will carry forward is that leadership is fundamentally relational. It’s not about having all the answers, but about asking the right questions, staying curious, and investing in the growth and well-being of others. That shift in mindset has changed how I show up for my team and for myself.

How did the program impact your confidence in your skills for leading yourself, leading teams, and leading health systems?

The program helped me discover my own leadership voice and to clearly articulate my mission and values. I now feel more equipped to lead with authenticity, to navigate conflict with integrity, and to approach uncertainty with both humility and courage. It’s deepened my confidence not just in what I can do, but in how I can lead with purpose and impact.

What are your highlights from the program (i.e., favorite presenter(s), favorite topics, memorable activity or moment shared with cohort members, etc.)?

There were so many memorable moments — from powerful workshops on conflict management to the sense of camaraderie within our cohort.

I really enjoyed the trajectory of the whole program from leading oneself to leading a team, to leading a health system. One particular highlight was the session on effective communication and storytelling. These hands-on workshops were particularly engaging, informative, and fun and helped to create such honest and supportive dialogue amongst our cohort.