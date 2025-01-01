JT’s Story

"I am steadfast in my commitment to this institution with a genuine desire to make meaningful contributions to our UVA Health community. Establishment of Health Leadership Institute highlights a reciprocal commitment from the UVA Health System to the individuals who work to make it both great and good."

- JT Stranix, MD

Why did you apply to Health Leadership Institute?

I am fully committed to establishing UVA Health as a nationally recognized center of excellence for reconstructive plastic surgery. Achieving this requires operational expansion, increased research productivity, perioperative innovation, and superior clinical quality. A few months before the call for the inaugural HLI cohort applications, I was promoted to the roles of director of operations for our department and medical director of plastic surgery clinics. While I was doing my best to succeed in these new positions, I did not have any formal leadership or business training. Recognizing that dedicated leadership training would enable me to make more substantial contributions to both our department and UVA Health overall, I felt incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to apply to Health Leadership Institute.

How are you applying the lessons you learned throughout the program to your team/department?

I have developed a significant interest in operational efficiency within both the ambulatory and perioperative settings. I have implemented strategies in our clinic to improve patient access, timely throughput, patient satisfaction, and team culture, with a positive effect. Utilization of best evidence protocols has streamlined our perioperative workflows and intraoperative approaches with significant improvements in both clinical outcomes and financial metrics.

What is the most significant lesson you will take from this program?

The knowledge and experience gained from Health Leadership Institute instilled the foundational skills and approaches to become an effective manager and leader. Successful growth hinges on strong leadership with a thorough understanding of health system dynamics while fostering a welcoming culture committed to excellence. I am immensely proud of our department’s trajectory, and HLI has enabled me to be an active and effective contributor to our demonstrated growth.

How did the program impact your confidence in your skills for leading yourself, leading teams, and leading health systems?

The opportunity to participate in Health Leadership Institute equipped me to effectively apply my dedication and perspective in ways that deliver the most positive impact possible for UVA Health. Prior to my HLI experience, I assumed that my primary impact would be through my clinical practice. Now that my horizons have been broadened, I have a genuine desire to increase my involvement in health system leadership and hope to earn the opportunity to oversee more substantial aspects of health system operations.

What are your highlights from the program (i.e., favorite presenter(s), favorite topics, memorable activity or moment shared with cohort members, etc.)?

Collaborating with colleagues from multiple different roles in the health system on our capstone project to improve access to primary care in the state of Virginia was a true highlight for me as well as a wonderful learning experience.

The opportunity to learn from Darden, Batten, and McIntire faculty was invaluable. As someone who has been considering pursuing an MBA, the cross-grounds collaboration was incredibly impactful.