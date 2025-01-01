Evan’s Story

"The HLI program has been the single most important educational program in my career to boost my confidence as a leader in my workplace and as a speaker. The lessons learned were applicable, and the learning format conducive to practicing the lessons and skills in a very supportive environment."

- Evan Turnbull, PA-C

Why did you apply to Health Leadership Institute?

I saw the HLI program as a unique opportunity to develop and enhance my leadership skills, which would benefit me in my current and future leadership roles. Through the program, I hoped to be equipped to be a more effective leader and engaging speaker, as well as be better prepared to work well with colleagues on challenging issues in my clinical workplace.

How are you applying the lessons you learned throughout the program to your team/department?

I lead monthly meetings through the APP Council and use the tools I learned through Health Leadership Institute to manage engaging and efficient meetings and prepare presentations that help me engage the audience. Having a better understanding of my own leadership style and personality has been immensely helpful when relating to colleagues. I ask more questions and consider the stakeholders before offering a solution or opinion. I am reminded to be less reactionary and take a step back to consider the big picture or the viewpoint of the speaker.

What is the most significant lesson you will take from this program?

One of the most helpful lessons I learned was just the understanding that one does not have to inherently possess all of the important qualities that make someone an effective leader, but rather, through time, education, and practice, these qualities can also be learned and effectively applied.

How did the program impact your confidence in your skills for leading yourself, leading teams, and leading health systems?

The HLI program has been the single most important educational program in my career to boost my confidence as a leader in my workplace and as a speaker. The lessons learned were applicable, and the learning format was conducive to practicing the lessons and skills in a very supportive environment.

What are your highlights from the program (i.e., favorite presenter(s), favorite topics, memorable activity or moment shared with cohort members, etc.)?

Denise Stewart was one of my favorite speakers. She was so dynamic in her presentation, funny and engaging. She helped one acknowledge the awkwardness of public speaking and learn how to develop composure and confidence. It was also so much fun to get to know my colleagues in the program better and connect with them at the social events through HLI, and even see these familiar faces around town now!