Health Leadership Institute

The UVA Health Leadership Institute (HLI) trains innovative leaders, empowers talent, and maximizes individual potential to develop the future of healthcare leadership.

Our Mission

The mission of the Health Leadership Institute is to develop visionary leaders, elevate talent, drive cross-disciplinary collaboration, and set a national benchmark for leadership excellence: the “UVA Health Way.”

Our Origin

HLI is a product of the 2022-2032 UVA Health Strategic Plan. It is a major investment towards our goals of making UVA Health a “best place to work” and developing homegrown leaders within our health system. 

While spearheaded by UVA Health, HLI is a university-wide collaboration. We're grateful for the incredible contributions from our university partners at:

  • Darden School of Business
  • McIntire School of Commerce
  • Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy
  • School of Data Science
  • School of Medicine
  • College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Our Curriculum

We focus our leadership education on leading self, leading teams, and leading health systems.

Leading Self
Leading Teams
Leading Systems

This module builds self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and resilience while strengthening communication and public speaking skills. Through reflection and practice, you’ll learn to present ideas with clarity, laying the groundwork for stronger teams and impactful leadership.

Featured Topics
  • Public Speaking
  • Crucial Conversations
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Wellness and Wellbeing
  • DiSC

This module focuses on leading through collaboration by exploring team dynamics, communication, and conflict resolution. You’ll gain practical strategies to foster trust, shared accountability, and alignment, building high-performing teams that advance UVA Health’s mission.

Featured Topics
  • Motivational Leadership
  • Negotiations
  • Design Thinking
  • Leading Diverse Teams
  • Conflict Resolution

This module prepares you to lead in today’s complex healthcare landscape through evidence-based practices, promoting equity, and upholding ethics. You’ll explore strategies to drive innovation, improve outcomes, and lead teams toward sustainable, high-quality care.

Featured Topics
  • Organizational Change Management
  • Healthcare Entrepreneurship
  • Industry Trends
  • Strategic Planning
  • Design Thinking
    100+ Individuals Have Participated in HLI

    100% of Participants Would Recommend HLI to a Colleague

    50+ Faculty from Across UVA Grounds and Beyond Involved in HLI

