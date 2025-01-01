Health Leadership Institute

Our Origin

HLI is a product of the 2022-2032 UVA Health Strategic Plan. It is a major investment towards our goals of making UVA Health a “best place to work” and developing homegrown leaders within our health system.

While spearheaded by UVA Health, HLI is a university-wide collaboration. We're grateful for the incredible contributions from our university partners at:

Darden School of Business

McIntire School of Commerce

Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy

School of Data Science

School of Medicine

College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Our Curriculum

We focus our leadership education on leading self, leading teams, and leading health systems.