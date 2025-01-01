World-Class Care, Right Here in Northern Virginia

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center is a nationally recognized, 60-bed acute care hospital with a 24/7 emergency department and highly specialized on-campus clinics in Haymarket, Virginia. It is an integrated part of the UVA Health academic health system that includes two other community medical centers in Northern Virginia and Culpeper, University Medical Center in Charlottesville, a statewide network of outpatient clinics, two physician groups, UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library.

Our Story in Northern Virginia

Haymarket Medical Center began as a free-standing emergency room in 2008 to meet the healthcare needs of the rapidly growing population in Western Prince William County. A new acute inpatient hospital with the adjacent outpatient clinical care building, Heathcote Health Center, was opened in 2014 to significantly expand services available to the Haymarket community. In 2021, Haymarket Medical Center began the journey to become a fully integrated part of UVA Health. Since then, it has continued investing in leading-edge technology, recruiting highly skilled subspecialty providers, expanding primary and specialty care services, and strengthening connections with the community. It has been awarded nationally for pulmonary programs in heart and vascular care.

Why Choose UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center?

Fully accredited by The Joint Commission, Haymarket Medical Center combines the welcoming environment of a community hospital with the sophistication of advanced specialty care. It offers convenient care close to home, while being tightly coordinated with University Medical Center in Charlottesville and UVA Health's other community medical centers. This integration provides patients with seamless access to leading primary care providers and specialty care expertise, delivering exceptional care without sacrificing the comfort and accessibility of community medicine.

National Recognition — Our honors keep growing in vital areas like patient safety, stroke, cancer care, and imaging. Some of our recognitions include:

Certified by The Joint Commission



National Recognition for Stroke Care — Certified by The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center for our commitment to help stroke patients receive fast, evidence-based care



A” Grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group



National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers Accreditation



American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Program Certification



American College of Radiology recognition for CT, mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine, breast ultrasound, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and vascular ultrasound

Academic Medical Expertise — Patients benefit from our constant pursuit of innovation and referral pathways for the most highly complex medical conditions as part of the UVA Health system.

Collaborative Care — We coordinate services throughout the UVA Health academic system through secure digital networks, and multi-skilled care teams collaborate on patient care.

Haymarket Medical Center’s expanded primary care and surgical subspecialties include breast surgeons, plastic surgeons, and colorectal surgeons. Our team offers medical oncology and radiation oncology.

Haymarket Medical Center offers care teams from many healthcare specialties. Our highly-skilled teams collaborate to bring patients:

24/7 emergency care

Advanced stroke and cardiac care programs, including STEMI

Advanced imaging

Family medicine

Colorectal surgery

General surgery

Diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology

Obstetrics and gynecology

Therapy services

Urology

Comprehensive breast care

Medical oncology

Radiation oncology

Meet Our Providers

“Exceptional care isn’t just about advanced technology. It's about compassionate teams walking with each patient every step of their health journey.”

– Amanda Welch, chief operating officer, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

Community Connections

Haymarket Medical Center has grown along with the Western Prince William County region to meet its healthcare and community needs. The spirit of service extends beyond the hospital walls with our team and valued community partnerships. We have a community-driven commitment to world-class care, right here at home. That passion is a testament to our deep-rooted partnerships and our role as a trusted health resource in the region.

Our team supports needs in Greater Prince William County, Fauquier County, and the broader Northern and Central Virginia region through strategic partnerships that address health priorities. We aim to build long-lasting ties with local groups and take part in events across the region. Working with local nonprofits extends our impact beyond the hospital walls. It leads to healthier outcomes in the communities we serve.