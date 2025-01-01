Government Relations
The Office of State and Federal Government Relations at UVA Health
Coordinates and prioritizes legislative and regulatory issues for UVA Health
Acts as UVA Health liaison to the University Office of State Governmental Relations for state matters and to the appropriate University offices for federal matters
Maintains relations with government officials in order to promote and emphasize the value and contributions UVA Health brings to the Commonwealth
Serves as a resource to leadership, faculty, and staff for state and federal governmental matters
Assists UVA Health personnel with guidance documents regarding legislation and regulations
Responds to governmental inquiries and educates officials regarding the impact of proposed legislation and regulations to UVA Health
Contact Us
Please contact us if you plan to engage federal or state government officials.
Jennifer W. Siciliano, Chief External Affairs Officer,
Email Jennifer or call 434.924.1092
Lynne D. Boyle, Federal Relations Professional
Email Lynne or call 202.256.5070
Cindy Gramlich, Senior Executive Assistant
Email Cindy or call 703.622.8166
Pamela Sirota, Legislative Coordinator
Email Pamela or call 434.982.6934
Ross Snare, Associate Chief of External Affairs
Email Ross or call 434.833.0131
Our mailing address:
Office of State and Federal Government Relations
P.O. Box 800810
Charlottesville, VA 22908