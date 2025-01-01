Government Relations

Coordinates and prioritizes legislative and regulatory issues for UVA Health

Acts as UVA Health liaison to the University Office of State Governmental Relations for state matters and to the appropriate University offices for federal matters

Maintains relations with government officials in order to promote and emphasize the value and contributions UVA Health brings to the Commonwealth

Serves as a resource to leadership, faculty, and staff for state and federal governmental matters

Assists UVA Health personnel with guidance documents regarding legislation and regulations