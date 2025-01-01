Skip to main content

Government Relations

The Office of State and Federal Government Relations at UVA Health

  • Coordinates and prioritizes legislative and regulatory issues for UVA Health

  • Acts as UVA Health liaison to the University Office of State Governmental Relations for state matters and to the appropriate University offices for federal matters

  • Maintains relations with government officials in order to promote and emphasize the value and contributions UVA Health brings to the Commonwealth

  • Serves as a resource to leadership, faculty, and staff for state and federal governmental matters

  • Assists UVA Health personnel with guidance documents regarding legislation and regulations

  • Responds to governmental inquiries and educates officials regarding the impact of proposed legislation and regulations to UVA Health

Contact Us

Please contact us if you plan to engage federal or state government officials.

Jennifer W. Siciliano, Chief External Affairs Officer,
Email Jennifer or call 434.924.1092

Lynne D. Boyle, Federal Relations Professional
Email Lynne or call 202.256.5070

Cindy Gramlich, Senior Executive Assistant
Email Cindy or call 703.622.8166

Pamela Sirota, Legislative Coordinator
Email Pamela or call 434.982.6934

Ross Snare, Associate Chief of External Affairs
Email Ross  or call 434.833.0131

Our mailing address:

Office of State and Federal Government Relations
P.O. Box 800810
Charlottesville, VA 22908