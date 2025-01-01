Skip to main content

Facts & Statistics

For University Medical Center

University Medical Center hospital and patient care statistics, including information on such topics as number of admissions, average length of stay, and more.

This data is by fiscal year, which at UVA Health runs from July 1 to June 30.

Patient Care Services

2024

2023

2022

2021

Beds*679659670671
Average Daily Census*568535528511
Number of Inpatients* (discharges)29,02226,40025,60126,144
Days of Inpatient Care*207,751195,225192,851186,562
Average Number of Days in Hospital per Admission* (patient days/admission)7.167.397.537.14
Average Length of Stay* (discharge days/discharges)7.127.507.537.20
Outpatient Visits (includes Home Health visits)1,074,9271,052,452978,561953,246
Clinic Visits of Acquired Practices231,731223,410225,356200,508
Emergency Visits75,56272,15364,37157,700
Surgical Cases (Main Operating Room)**42,05040,70636,20435,459
Live Births2,3552,3122,2062,123
Medical Center Imaging***1,214,1271,161,3361,103,7321,433,249
UVA Imaging Procedures (joint venture)176,003156,838135,658117,166
Billed Laboratory Tests4,749,4424,601,3834,459,8574,331,303
Full-time Faculty1,1461,0981,0791,032
Residents and Fellows794793767761
Professional Nurses****3,1662,5982,6682,457
Full-time Equivalents -FTEs (excludes contract labor)9,3328,3488,8278,492
Volunteers698726669214
Volunteer Hours60,34562,38651,09237,916
Operating Expenses$2,738,770,111$2,388,653,298$2,088,967,155$1,829,948,733

These figures represent University Medical Center only and exclude the Haymarket, Prince William, and Culpeper Hospitals.

* Excluding Normal Newborns/Bassinets.

** Includes Main OR, Battle Building Outpatient OR, Ortho Center Ivy, and Monticello Surgery Center.

*** Medical Center Imaging changed from procedures to Ambulatory Payment Classification (a way to weigh procedures according to how resource intense they are) in FY12.

**** Total FTEs for the RN Job Family for both Primary and Secondary roles.