Facts & Statistics
For University Medical Center
University Medical Center hospital and patient care statistics, including information on such topics as number of admissions, average length of stay, and more.
This data is by fiscal year, which at UVA Health runs from July 1 to June 30.
Patient Care Services
2024
2023
2022
2021
|Beds*
|679
|659
|670
|671
|Average Daily Census*
|568
|535
|528
|511
|Number of Inpatients* (discharges)
|29,022
|26,400
|25,601
|26,144
|Days of Inpatient Care*
|207,751
|195,225
|192,851
|186,562
|Average Number of Days in Hospital per Admission* (patient days/admission)
|7.16
|7.39
|7.53
|7.14
|Average Length of Stay* (discharge days/discharges)
|7.12
|7.50
|7.53
|7.20
|Outpatient Visits (includes Home Health visits)
|1,074,927
|1,052,452
|978,561
|953,246
|Clinic Visits of Acquired Practices
|231,731
|223,410
|225,356
|200,508
|Emergency Visits
|75,562
|72,153
|64,371
|57,700
|Surgical Cases (Main Operating Room)**
|42,050
|40,706
|36,204
|35,459
|Live Births
|2,355
|2,312
|2,206
|2,123
|Medical Center Imaging***
|1,214,127
|1,161,336
|1,103,732
|1,433,249
|UVA Imaging Procedures (joint venture)
|176,003
|156,838
|135,658
|117,166
|Billed Laboratory Tests
|4,749,442
|4,601,383
|4,459,857
|4,331,303
|Full-time Faculty
|1,146
|1,098
|1,079
|1,032
|Residents and Fellows
|794
|793
|767
|761
|Professional Nurses****
|3,166
|2,598
|2,668
|2,457
|Full-time Equivalents -FTEs (excludes contract labor)
|9,332
|8,348
|8,827
|8,492
|Volunteers
|698
|726
|669
|214
|Volunteer Hours
|60,345
|62,386
|51,092
|37,916
|Operating Expenses
|$2,738,770,111
|$2,388,653,298
|$2,088,967,155
|$1,829,948,733
These figures represent University Medical Center only and exclude the Haymarket, Prince William, and Culpeper Hospitals.
* Excluding Normal Newborns/Bassinets.
** Includes Main OR, Battle Building Outpatient OR, Ortho Center Ivy, and Monticello Surgery Center.
*** Medical Center Imaging changed from procedures to Ambulatory Payment Classification (a way to weigh procedures according to how resource intense they are) in FY12.
**** Total FTEs for the RN Job Family for both Primary and Secondary roles.