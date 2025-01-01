Facts & Statistics

University Medical Center hospital and patient care statistics, including information on such topics as number of admissions, average length of stay, and more.

This data is by fiscal year, which at UVA Health runs from July 1 to June 30.

Patient Care Services 2024 2023 2022 2021 Beds* 679 659 670 671 Average Daily Census* 568 535 528 511 Number of Inpatients* (discharges) 29,022 26,400 25,601 26,144 Days of Inpatient Care* 207,751 195,225 192,851 186,562 Average Number of Days in Hospital per Admission* (patient days/admission) 7.16 7.39 7.53 7.14 Average Length of Stay* (discharge days/discharges) 7.12 7.50 7.53 7.20 Outpatient Visits (includes Home Health visits) 1,074,927 1,052,452 978,561 953,246 Clinic Visits of Acquired Practices 231,731 223,410 225,356 200,508 Emergency Visits 75,562 72,153 64,371 57,700 Surgical Cases (Main Operating Room)** 42,050 40,706 36,204 35,459 Live Births 2,355 2,312 2,206 2,123 Medical Center Imaging*** 1,214,127 1,161,336 1,103,732 1,433,249 UVA Imaging Procedures (joint venture) 176,003 156,838 135,658 117,166 Billed Laboratory Tests 4,749,442 4,601,383 4,459,857 4,331,303 Full-time Faculty 1,146 1,098 1,079 1,032 Residents and Fellows 794 793 767 761 Professional Nurses**** 3,166 2,598 2,668 2,457 Full-time Equivalents -FTEs (excludes contract labor) 9,332 8,348 8,827 8,492 Volunteers 698 726 669 214 Volunteer Hours 60,345 62,386 51,092 37,916 Operating Expenses $2,738,770,111 $2,388,653,298 $2,088,967,155 $1,829,948,733

These figures represent University Medical Center only and exclude the Haymarket, Prince William, and Culpeper Hospitals.

* Excluding Normal Newborns/Bassinets.

** Includes Main OR, Battle Building Outpatient OR, Ortho Center Ivy, and Monticello Surgery Center.

*** Medical Center Imaging changed from procedures to Ambulatory Payment Classification (a way to weigh procedures according to how resource intense they are) in FY12.

**** Total FTEs for the RN Job Family for both Primary and Secondary roles.