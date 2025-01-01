World-Class Care, Close to Home

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center is a nationally recognized, 70-bed acute care hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, family birth center for labor and delivery, and highly specialized on-campus clinics in Culpeper, Virginia. It is an integrated part of the UVA Health academic health system that includes two other community medical centers in Northern Virginia, University Medical Center in Charlottesville, a statewide network of outpatient clinics, two physician groups, UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library.

Our Story in Culpeper

Culpeper Medical Center has proudly served the area since its doors opened in 1960. Originally Culpeper Hospital, the grounds have grown and advanced over decades to meet increasing demand for inpatient and outpatient services in the Rappahannock-Rapidan area. In 2021, Culpeper Medical Center began the journey to become a fully integrated part of the UVA Health system and has continued investing in leading-edge technology, recruiting highly skilled subspecialty providers, expanding primary care and pediatric services, and strengthening connections with the community. We have been awarded nationally for pulmonary programs, heart and vascular care, and maternity care.

Why Choose Culpeper Medical Center?

Fully accredited by The Joint Commission, Culpeper Medical Center combines the welcoming environment of a community hospital with the sophistication of advanced specialty care. It offers convenient care close to home, while being tightly coordinated with University Medical Center in Charlottesville and UVA Health's other community medical centers. This integration provides patients with seamless access to leading primary care providers and specialty care expertise, delivering exceptional care without sacrificing the comfort and accessibility of community medicine.

National Recognition — Our honors keep growing in vital areas like patient safety, stroke and cardiac care, and labor and delivery. Some of our recognitions include:

Leapfrog Grade A for Patient Safety



National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers Accreditation



Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals - Joint Replacement Orthopedic Surgery



U.S. News & World Report High Performing Hospitals for Maternity 2025



Joint Commission Total Hip/Knee Accreditation



Joint Commission Acute Stroke Ready Accreditation

Academic Medical Expertise — Patients benefit from our constant pursuit of innovation and referral pathways for the most highly complex medical conditions as part of the UVA Health system.

Advanced Technology — We’ve invested in a state-of-the-art linear accelerator for cancer care. Patients also benefit from next-level technology that includes robotic-assisted surgeries and Aquablation® (high-pressure water jet) therapy for prostate treatment.

Collaborative Care — We coordinate services throughout the UVA Health academic health system through secure digital networks, and multi-skilled care teams collaborate on patient care.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center offers care teams from every specialty. Our highly-skilled teams collaborate to bring patients:

24/7 emergency department

ED STEMI Program for Emergent Heart Attack

ED Tele-Stroke Program

Stroke and neurology specialists

Heart and vascular care

Comprehensive women’s services and maternity care, including gynecology oncology

Diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology

PT, OT, and speech therapy

Outpatient imaging

UVA Health Outpatient Surgical Care, part of Culpeper Medical Center (ambulatory surgery center)

Physician clinics on campus:

Cancer Care



Surgical Care



Urology



Orthopedics



Cardiology



OB/GYN

Meet Our Providers

Community Connections

The spirit of service extends beyond the hospital walls with our team and valued community partnerships. We have a community-driven commitment to world-class care, right here at home. That passion is a testament to our deep-rooted partnerships and our role as a trusted health resource in the region.

Our team supports needs in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Counties through strategic partnerships that address health priorities. We aim to build long-lasting ties with local groups and take part in events across the region. Working with local nonprofits extends our impact beyond the hospital walls. It leads to healthier outcomes for all patients and families we serve.