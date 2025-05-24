UVA Health is built on a cornerstone of integrity. We're proud of our reputation as a trusted provider of healthcare services to our communities throughout Virginia and beyond.

We're committed to conducting business activities efficiently and within the letter and spirit of applicable laws and regulations.

Who We Are

UVA Health's Compliance Office is a team of compliance professionals led by our Chief Corporate Compliance and Privacy Officer, Krista Barnes. She can be contacted directly by:

What We Do

The Compliance Office helps ensure that we follow the laws and regulations governing the healthcare industry, especially HIPAA and the billing rules governing federal and state healthcare programs. We do this through policy, training, monitoring, investigation, and corrective action.

The Compliance Office handles reports of potential noncompliance with laws and policies, whether made directly to the Compliance Office or through the other reporting mechanisms described below.

Reporting a Compliance Issue

UVA Health prohibits retaliation against anyone who reports compliance issues in good faith. Reports can be made anonymously using the webforms or over the phone.

Charlottesville Area

To report compliance issues for:

University Medical Center (UVAMC)

University Physicians Group (UPG)

School of Medicine

School of Nursing

Claude Moore Health Sciences Library

UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside

Health System Development Office/UVA Health Foundation

Director of Compliance & Privacy, Annette Norton

Phone: 434.924.2938

Fax: 434.243.2716

Email: [email protected]

Compliance Helpline: 800.235.8700

Compliance Form: helpline.sites.virginia.edu

Mail: UVA Health Corporate Compliance & Privacy Office



PO Box 800805



Charlottesville, VA 22908

Northern Virginia

To report compliance issues for:

Culpeper Medical Center

Prince William Medical Center

Haymarket Medical Center

Community Health Medical Group

Director of Compliance and Privacy, Nicolette Meister

Phone: 877.266.7632

Fax: 540.829.5732

Email: [email protected]

Compliance Hotline: 877.888.4806

Compliance Webform: UVACommunityHealth.ethicspoint.com or UVACommunityHealthMobile.ethicspoint.com

Mail: UVA Community Health



8700 Sudley Road



Manassas VA 20110

Guidance & Resources

For more information and to answer questions about specific areas:

Documents