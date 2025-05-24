Skip to main content

Corporate Compliance & Privacy Office

UVA Health is built on a cornerstone of integrity. We're proud of our reputation as a trusted provider of healthcare services to our communities throughout Virginia and beyond. 

We're committed to conducting business activities efficiently and within the letter and spirit of applicable laws and regulations.

Who We Are

UVA Health's Compliance Office is a team of compliance professionals led by our Chief Corporate Compliance and Privacy Officer, Krista Barnes. She can be contacted directly by:

What We Do

The Compliance Office helps ensure that we follow the laws and regulations governing the healthcare industry, especially HIPAA and the billing rules governing federal and state healthcare programs. We do this through policy, training, monitoring, investigation, and corrective action.

The Compliance Office handles reports of potential noncompliance with laws and policies, whether made directly to the Compliance Office or through the other reporting mechanisms described below.

    Reporting a Compliance Issue

    UVA Health prohibits retaliation against anyone who reports compliance issues in good faith. Reports can be made anonymously using the webforms or over the phone.

    Charlottesville Area

    To report compliance issues for:

    • University Medical Center (UVAMC)
    • University Physicians Group (UPG)
    • School of Medicine
    • School of Nursing
    • Claude Moore Health Sciences Library
    • UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside
    • Health System Development Office/UVA Health Foundation

    Director of Compliance & Privacy, Annette Norton

    Northern Virginia

    To report compliance issues for:

    • Culpeper Medical Center
    • Prince William Medical Center
    • Haymarket Medical Center
    • Community Health Medical Group

    Director of Compliance and Privacy, Nicolette Meister

    Guidance & Resources

    For more information and to answer questions about specific areas:

    Documents