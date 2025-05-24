Corporate Compliance & Privacy Office
UVA Health is built on a cornerstone of integrity. We're proud of our reputation as a trusted provider of healthcare services to our communities throughout Virginia and beyond.
We're committed to conducting business activities efficiently and within the letter and spirit of applicable laws and regulations.
Who We Are
UVA Health's Compliance Office is a team of compliance professionals led by our Chief Corporate Compliance and Privacy Officer, Krista Barnes. She can be contacted directly by:
- Phone: 434.924.2938
- Email: [email protected]
What We Do
The Compliance Office helps ensure that we follow the laws and regulations governing the healthcare industry, especially HIPAA and the billing rules governing federal and state healthcare programs. We do this through policy, training, monitoring, investigation, and corrective action.
The Compliance Office handles reports of potential noncompliance with laws and policies, whether made directly to the Compliance Office or through the other reporting mechanisms described below.
Reporting a Compliance Issue
UVA Health prohibits retaliation against anyone who reports compliance issues in good faith. Reports can be made anonymously using the webforms or over the phone.
Charlottesville Area
To report compliance issues for:
- University Medical Center (UVAMC)
- University Physicians Group (UPG)
- School of Medicine
- School of Nursing
- Claude Moore Health Sciences Library
- UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside
- Health System Development Office/UVA Health Foundation
Director of Compliance & Privacy, Annette Norton
- Phone: 434.924.2938
- Fax: 434.243.2716
- Email: [email protected]
- Compliance Helpline: 800.235.8700
- Compliance Form: helpline.sites.virginia.edu
- Mail: UVA Health Corporate Compliance & Privacy Office
PO Box 800805
Charlottesville, VA 22908
Northern Virginia
To report compliance issues for:
- Culpeper Medical Center
- Prince William Medical Center
- Haymarket Medical Center
- Community Health Medical Group
Director of Compliance and Privacy, Nicolette Meister
- Phone: 877.266.7632
- Fax: 540.829.5732
- Email: [email protected]
- Compliance Hotline: 877.888.4806
- Compliance Webform: UVACommunityHealth.ethicspoint.com or UVACommunityHealthMobile.ethicspoint.com
- Mail: UVA Community Health
8700 Sudley Road
Manassas VA 20110
Guidance & Resources
For more information and to answer questions about specific areas:
- Health Information Management (for medical record requests, right to request an amendment, right to receive an accounting of disclosures, and more)
- Patient Rights and Responsibilities
- Billing & Financial Aid help
- Human Resources
- Research Compliance, Institutional Review Board for Health Sciences Research (IRB-HSR)
- Research Compliance, Research Misconduct
Documents
- Notice of Privacy Practices (PDF)
- Aviso sobre las Prácticas de la Privacidad (PDF)
- Supplemental Notice of Privacy Practices (Part 2 Programs; in progress)