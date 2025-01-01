Targeted Outreach Programs
We provide education and services in the community focused on meeting the needs of specific health concerns.
Adolescent Health
Brings important health information to teens, parents and other professionals through the Adolescent Advocacy and Outreach Program.
Poison Control
Talks, webinars, trainings and materials on poison prevention from the Blue Ridge Poison Center.
Cancer Center Outreach
Offers a number of events and programs promoting cancer awareness and prevention.
Children's Fitness & Health
Various classes and treatment programs to help you and your child stay healthy and fit from the Children's Fitness Clinic.
Teaching Healthy Habits
Medical students teach kindergarten through 5th grade students about healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits through Kohl's Hoo's Fit.
Trauma Support
The Trauma Survivors Network offers resources through a monthly support group offered through the trauma center.
