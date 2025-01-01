Targeted Outreach Programs

We provide education and services in the community focused on meeting the needs of specific health concerns.

Adolescent Health

Brings important health information to teens, parents and other professionals through the Adolescent Advocacy and Outreach Program.

Poison Control

Talks, webinars, trainings and materials on poison prevention from the Blue Ridge Poison Center.

Cancer Center Outreach

Offers a number of events and programs promoting cancer awareness and prevention.

Children's Fitness & Health

Various classes and treatment programs to help you and your child stay healthy and fit from the Children's Fitness Clinic.

Teaching Healthy Habits

Medical students teach kindergarten through 5th grade students about healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits through Kohl's Hoo's Fit.

Trauma Support

The Trauma Survivors Network offers resources through a monthly support group offered through the trauma center.