We work with local organizations on community events and health fairs as part of our commitment to partner to improve community health and well-being. Our focus is on participation within the greater Charlottesville area (Charlottesville city, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties).

To request UVA Health participation at your organization’s event, please complete the form. For more information, please email the Community Partnerships team or call us at 434.243.8352.

See the Request UVA Health Participation at an Event Form

Guidelines for Requesting UVA Participation at Your Event

This form must be completed for all community events.

Requests must be made at least four (4) weeks before the event.

before the event. UVA Health participation is based on staff/volunteer availability. UVA attendance is not guaranteed.

Please allow up to five (5) business days for a response. When a decision has been made, a UVA representative will contact you to settle the details.

Team Member Event Participation

Participating in an event? See best practices for UVA Health participation and representation at community events and health fairs. These best practices are designed to help you achieve your goals and make the best of your participation as a representative of UVA at community events.

Team Member Event Best Practices