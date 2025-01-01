Mission & Goals

The Community Engagement and Health Outcomes Office offers a range of opportunities, resources, and events for patients and families.

To support UVA Health teams, we guide efforts to ensure an inclusive and respectful learning, training, and working environment.

Within the greater Charlottesville region, we aim to improve community health and well being by addressing social determinants of health. This work will reduce the health disparities amongst those at risk or underserved.

Our work will support the overall mission of UVA Health: Transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond.

Our Mission

To cultivate a community that embraces, values, and celebrates inclusion and creates an engaging, equitable environment.

Our Values

At UVA Health, we put the patient at the center of everything we do. We aspire to create a culture of trust, respect, and engagement.

Our Goals