Community Care
At UVA Health, we're committed to keeping you and your family healthy. Whether you need routine checkups or advanced treatments, we have the expert, personalized care you need, right in your community.
That’s because our footprint extends across Virginia. You can find UVA Health expertise in your backyard, from Waynesboro to Culpeper, from Central to Eastern and Northern Virginia, and beyond. You can also receive UVA Health expert care via our telehealth services, further expanding our availability to provide care to community members across the state. UVA Health also has affiliations with several hospital partners throughout Virginia to provide care to community members close to home.
When you need the best medical care, we're here.
We offer:
- Ground-breaking research and clinical trials
- Advanced therapies and treatments not available anywhere else in the region
- The #1 children’s hospital in Virginia, including a Level IV NICU, the region’s most advanced neonatal intensive care unit
- The first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia
- Medical and surgical care combining skilled board-certified providers and surgeons, compassionate care, and advanced technologies
- Specialty services at UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital
Expert Primary & Specialty Care in Northern Virginia
UVA Health encompasses 3 community hospitals and an integrated network of primary and specialty care clinics throughout Northern Virginia. We offer a compassionate, personalized care experience that treats you as a whole person, whether you're getting primary care or seeing local UVA Health specialists at our community hospitals and clinics:
Beyond excellent care close to home, we're continually expanding access to our leading medical and surgical experts, subspecialists, research partners, and clinical trials. Our highly trained healthcare professionals can connect you to advanced technologies, the latest techniques, and cutting-edge research. Many of these experts offer consults and treatment locally, in partnership with UVA Health community providers:
