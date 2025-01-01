Improving Health and Strengthening Communities

UVA Health is dedicated to addressing the unique health needs of the communities we serve throughout Virginia. We partner with organizations and local leaders across the Commonwealth to understand and identify priorities needed to remove barriers to care, advance health outcomes, and create lasting pathways to better health.

How We Engage

In the Community

At UVA Health, we engage with local partners to offer health fairs, screenings, and other free wellness events. We also host children’s safety events and educate parents, families and seniors on a variety of topics.

Community Engagement & Health Outcomes

Population Health

UVA Health collaborates with other community organizations to bring population health programs to communities across Virginia. Our Population Health team identifies unmet needs and removes barriers to care — especially for our most vulnerable neighbors. A wide array of programs from telehealth services to mobile care and community paramedicine help individuals access resources, get well, manage chronic conditions, and live healthier lives.

Reports on Community Health Needs

Formal Community Needs Assessments identify the most pressing health needs among our most vulnerable populations. We use these reports to plan ways to support and enhance the community’s health by offering education and programs to improve well-being.

See the Community Health Needs Assessments

Let’s Work Together

Committed to Sustainability

At UVA Health, we know the importance of a healthy and sustainable environment. Across our hospitals and clinics, we strive to reduce operating costs, conserve resources, and shrink our environmental impact — all while ensuring that our operations remain efficient and resilient for the future.

We’ve set ambitious goals to reduce our use of these and other resources:

Carbons

Fossil fuels

Nitrogen

Potable water

Sustainability & Environmental Vision

For Community Leaders

We invite community leaders to connect with us — learn more about our current projects or collaborate on new opportunities to address the unique needs of your neighborhood.

In Charlottesville and surrounding area: Request UVA Health for an Event

In Northern Virginia and Culpeper: Email the Community Engagement team: [email protected]

Team Member Volunteering & Giving

UVA Health team members make a difference every day both inside and outside our medical centers and clinics. Across Virginia, our teams volunteer in schools, food banks, shelters, free clinics and other locations, giving their time and talents to strengthen the places we call home. These efforts reflect our shared commitment to caring for our communities and creating a healthier future for all. By working together toward our shared mission and vision, we can transform health and inspire hope through our engagement with the diverse communities we serve.

Before attending an event, learn about best practices for representing UVA Health.

