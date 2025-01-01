Commitment to Excellence

Every Encounter Matters

At UVA Health, safety and quality go hand in hand with everything we do. We’re constantly innovating to deliver high-quality and safe healthcare to patients. Our commitment extends beyond patient care to the safety and well-being of every visitor and team member. We aim to create a welcoming, safe environment of healing and respect for all who come through our doors.

Our Approach to Quality & Safety

Advanced training and education are at the core of how we consistently improve care. As Virginia’s leading teaching hospital, we equip physicians, nurses, and care teams with the latest knowledge, skills, and tools to deliver exceptional care, and share that insight across our integrated system of hospitals and clinics.

We continually evaluate our performance using independent, evidence-based data, including risk-adjusted measures that reflect the complex cases we treat. This allows us to benchmark against other top academic health systems and continually raise our standards.

UVA Health often cares for patients who are transferred from other hospitals because of higher acuity needs or because they have highly complex medical conditions not able to be treated anywhere else. Regardless of insurance coverage status, we are committed to ensuring all patients have access to the highly specialized care they need.

Quality & Safety

Awards & Accolades

UVA Health medical centers and services are consistently recognized for excellence in patient care, safety, and innovation. All our medical centers are accredited by The Joint Commission, an independent third-party organization that objectively evaluates processes that help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance to provide safe, high-quality care. University Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center are also recognized as Nursing Magnet ® hospitals—the gold standard in nursing professional practice, evidenced by decreases in mortality rates, shorter hospital stays, and improved patient experiences. These achievements, among other honors, reflect our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, compassionate care for every patient.

Awards & Recognition

Transforming Health Through Continuous Improvements

Our relentless drive to innovate and improve pushes us to find new and better ways to deliver exceptional care, advance medical discoveries and improve lives. Every day, our teams turn research breakthroughs into real-world clinical innovations that help people live longer, healthier lives. Whether patients come to us from across town or across the country, they can count on expert and compassionate, high-quality care that is leading the field.

Our researchers are developing new ways to improve health — from creating more precise insulin delivery systems for people with Type 1 diabetes to advancing neonatal care that gives our youngest patients the best possible start. For many children, the treatments and procedures they undergo in their youth can have lasting consequences. Across our pediatric specialties at UVA Health Children’s, we’re working to lessen the lifelong impact of pediatric treatments so our young patients can live longer, with better quality of life long-term.

In cancer care, UVA Health continues to lead through discovery. As the first NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia, we’re pioneering life-extending therapies like immunotherapy and other targeted treatments available only through clinical research.

The UVA Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology is taking that mission even further by bringing together scientists, clinicians, and industry leaders to discover and develop new treatments and cures for the most challenging medical conditions. The state-of-the-art Manning Institute of Biotechnology will accelerate innovation, attract and train top talent, and strengthen Virginia’s position as a hub for biotechnology and economic growth.

Through our growing network of statewide clinical trials, more patients and families can access and benefit from our discoveries. From nanotechnology to other areas of biomedical research, these discoveries are continuously transforming how we deliver healthcare today and shaping what’s possible tomorrow.

Research & Discovery

Patient Stories of Healing and Hope

At UVA Health, we believe it is an honor and a privilege to walk with our patients and their loved ones through a journey to improve health and inspire hope. The best way to understand the impact of our multidisciplinary teams is to hear directly from patients. Explore ratings and comments shared by patients on our provider profiles, and watch patient stories of hope and healing on our video channel.

Watch UVA Health Patient Stories

Patient Reviews & Testimonials

Visit our Healthy Balance blog, where patients and families share their experiences of hope, recovery, and care at UVA Health.

Feedback & Engagement

Our care teams rely on feedback from you and others in the community. Your input transforms patient care and expands access to our services. For that reason, we host community advisory councils at each of our four hospitals. UVA Health Children’s, UVA Office of Research, and the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, among others, also have patient advisory groups.