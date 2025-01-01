Awards & Recognition

Awards aren’t the goal, but it is inspiring to be recognized by so many outstanding organizations for our many achievements. Our mission is making sure everyone can access world-class care when they need it. We rank among the nation’s top hospitals because our doctors, nurses, and caregivers continually work to deliver the highest-quality, most advanced, and safest healthcare possible.

UVA Health is a major academic health system with hospitals and specialty clinics throughout Virginia, integrated with UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library. Our University Medical Center in Charlottesville is a top teaching hospital, training doctors and nurses in highly specialized skills. Through research and clinical trials, we stay at the leading edge of the treatments we offer.

UVA Health Awards

These accolades attest to the attention and commitment we dedicate to each part of our mission:

At UVA Health, we’ve received the highest possible rating for our care in 4 specialties and 15 common conditions and procedures by U.S. News & World Report.