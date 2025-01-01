Skip to main content

Awards & Recognition

kid high fiving nurse

Awards aren’t the goal, but it is inspiring to be recognized by so many outstanding organizations for our many achievements. Our mission is making sure everyone can access world-class care when they need it. We rank among the nation’s top hospitals because our doctors, nurses, and caregivers continually work to deliver the highest-quality, most advanced, and safest healthcare possible.  

UVA Health is a major academic health system with hospitals and specialty clinics throughout Virginia, integrated with UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library. Our University Medical Center in Charlottesville is a top teaching hospital, training doctors and nurses in highly specialized skills. Through research and clinical trials, we stay at the leading edge of the treatments we offer. 

UVA Health Awards

These accolades attest to the attention and commitment we dedicate to each part of our mission:

At UVA Health, we’ve received the highest possible rating for our care in 4 specialties and 15 common conditions and procedures by U.S. News & World Report.

University Medical Center

#1 in Virginia: World's Best Hospitals Guide 2025

Newsweek ranks UVA Health Medical Center as the best hospital in Virginia in its World’s Best Hospitals 2025 guide. We're also considered among the top 250 hospitals in the world.

U.S. News Best Regional Hospital Central Virginia Badge

Best Regional Hospitals

U.S. News & World Report has named UVA Health as one of the best hospitals in our region, with care in 4 adult specialties and 15 procedures and conditions ranked as "high performing," their highest rating. UVA Health Children's has also been named the #1 Children's Hospital in Virginia.

Provider Awards: World-Class Experts

We're proud to continue to offer the best care to our patients and community. With over 1,500 providers in a wide range of specialties, we can help you at any stage of illness or injury.

Our providers receive their own awards throughout the year. Many of our providers boast these awards:

  • Best Doctors in America® List
  • Best Bedside Manner Awards

View individual awards on physician profiles.

Team Awards: Excellence in Collaboration

Our teams work together for overall care and to support your quality of life. Our patients benefit from the combined knowledge of a team of experts. These awards mean our teams strive to address your concerns, not just as a patient, but as a whole person. 

  • Culpeper Medical Center

    • American Heart Association

      • The Get With the Guidelines – Rural Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Bronze for the hospital’s fast, evidence-based care for patients experiencing an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a severe type of heart attack

      • The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Pediatric Bronze award

      • The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target Survival award

      • The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award

      • The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Bronze award

  • Haymarket Medical Center  

    • American Heart Association

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Referring Bronze Plus award for providing speedy, research-based care for patients experiencing a STEMI

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive fast, research-based care for stroke, saving lives and reducing the number of patients with long-term disabilities

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target Survival award

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Silver award

  • Prince William Medical Center  

    • The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Heart Attack Center, 2025

    • American Heart Association

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Receiving Bronze Plus award. This honor is for the hospital’s rapid, evidence-based care for patients experiencing a STEMI

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for its commitment to caring for stroke patients

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Bronze award

      • 2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award

