Awards & Recognition
Awards aren’t the goal, but it is inspiring to be recognized by so many outstanding organizations for our many achievements. Our mission is making sure everyone can access world-class care when they need it. We rank among the nation’s top hospitals because our doctors, nurses, and caregivers continually work to deliver the highest-quality, most advanced, and safest healthcare possible.
UVA Health is a major academic health system with hospitals and specialty clinics throughout Virginia, integrated with UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library. Our University Medical Center in Charlottesville is a top teaching hospital, training doctors and nurses in highly specialized skills. Through research and clinical trials, we stay at the leading edge of the treatments we offer.
These accolades attest to the attention and commitment we dedicate to each part of our mission:
- U.S. News & World Report: 2025-2026 No. 1 Children’s Hospital in Virginia, for 5 years running
- Newsweek: “World’s Best Hospitals 2025” guide, Best Hospital in Virginia & in the top 50 in the U.S.
- Newsweek: America’s Best Specialized Hospitals and America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2025, University Medical Center
- The Leapfrog Group: Top Teaching Hospital
- American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet recognition, University Medical Center (2025) and Prince William Medical Center (2021)
- Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2025-26
- Press Ganey National Patient Experience Awards, 2025
- WebMD Patient Choice and Medscape Physician Choice awards, 2023-24
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Artificial Intelligence Health Outcomes Challenge
- The Leapfrog Group ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for all 3 UVA Health community medical centers (Culpeper, Haymarket, Prince William)
- Human Rights Campaign Foundation LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader, 2024
- Becker’s Hospital Review, Great Community Hospitals list, 2024 & 2025, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center
At UVA Health, we’ve received the highest possible rating for our care in 4 specialties and 15 common conditions and procedures by U.S. News & World Report.
#1 in Virginia: World's Best Hospitals Guide 2025
Newsweek ranks UVA Health Medical Center as the best hospital in Virginia in its World’s Best Hospitals 2025 guide. We're also considered among the top 250 hospitals in the world.
Best Regional Hospitals
U.S. News & World Report has named UVA Health as one of the best hospitals in our region, with care in 4 adult specialties and 15 procedures and conditions ranked as "high performing," their highest rating. UVA Health Children's has also been named the #1 Children's Hospital in Virginia.
Provider Awards: World-Class Experts
We're proud to continue to offer the best care to our patients and community. With over 1,500 providers in a wide range of specialties, we can help you at any stage of illness or injury.
Our providers receive their own awards throughout the year. Many of our providers boast these awards:
- Best Doctors in America® List
- Best Bedside Manner Awards
View individual awards on physician profiles.
Team Awards: Excellence in Collaboration
Our teams work together for overall care and to support your quality of life. Our patients benefit from the combined knowledge of a team of experts. These awards mean our teams strive to address your concerns, not just as a patient, but as a whole person.
Cancer
- America’s Best Cancer Hospitals, University Medical Center, Newsweek, 2025
- 100 Great Hospitals in America – Cancer, Becker's, 2024
- Best Hospitals for Cancer Care, Money.com Best Hospitals List, 2024
- #1 Best Cancer Hospital in Virginia, Newsweek, 2023
Heart & Vascular
- University Medical Center
- Newsweek: America’s Best Cardiac Hospitals, 2025, University Medical Center
- American Heart Association
- 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for its commitment to stroke patients
- 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – STEMI Receiving Center Silver Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes award
- 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – NSTEMI Silver with Target: Type 2 Diabetes award
- 2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Optimal and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award
- Platinum Level Center of Excellence Award, Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, 2023
Culpeper Medical Center
The Get With the Guidelines – Rural Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Bronze for the hospital’s fast, evidence-based care for patients experiencing an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a severe type of heart attack
The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Pediatric Bronze award
The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target Survival award
The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award
The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Bronze award
Haymarket Medical Center
2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Referring Bronze Plus award for providing speedy, research-based care for patients experiencing a STEMI
2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive fast, research-based care for stroke, saving lives and reducing the number of patients with long-term disabilities
2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target Survival award
2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award
2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Silver award
Prince William Medical Center
The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Heart Attack Center, 2025
2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Receiving Bronze Plus award. This honor is for the hospital’s rapid, evidence-based care for patients experiencing a STEMI
2025: The Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for its commitment to caring for stroke patients
2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Bronze award
2025: The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award
Neurosciences
- Newsweek: America’s Best Neurological Hospitals, 2025, University Medical Center
- The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Stroke Center Certification, 2025, Haymarket Medical Center
- Doximity: Neurosurgery Residency Program #5 in U.S. for research output
- Becker's 100 Great Hospitals in America – Neurosurgery/Spine, 2024, University Medical Center
- U.S. News & World Report: Best Hospitals 2023-2024, High Performing Procedures and Conditions: Stroke
- National Association of Epilepsy Centers Level 4 Epilepsy Center, University Medical Center
- Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Award, 2023, University Medical Center
- Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll & Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll, 2023, University Medical Center
Orthopedics
- Newsweek: America’s Best Orthopedic Hospitals, 2025, University Medical Center
- Newsweek: Top Spine Surgeons, 2025
- Becker's 100 Great Hospitals in America – Orthopedics, 2024, University Medical Center
Women & Children
- U.S. News & World Report: 2025-2026 No. 1 Children’s Hospital in Virginia, 5th year in a row
- U.S. News & World Report Best Maternity Hospitals 2025, Culpeper Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center
- Virginia Department of Health Virginia Maternity Center Breastfeeding-Friendly Designation, 2025, University Medical Center
- Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals, 2024