Past Fellows

Hannah Hawthorne

Fellowship Year: 2025
Graduate School: University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Project Manager, Children’s Quality at UVA Health

Rena Cohen-Kurzrock

Rena Cohen-Kurzrock, 2022 Admin Fellow

Fellowship Year: 2024
Graduate School: Louisiana State University of Shreveport, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Supply Chain Optimization Manager, UVA Community Health

Khaing Nwe Phoo

2023 Admin fellow Khaing Phoo

Fellowship Year: 2024
Graduate School: Texas A&M University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Clinical Department Assistant Administrator, Department of Anesthesiology, School of Medicine at UVA Health

Elisabeth Melzer

LibbyMelzerPastAdminFellow

Fellowship Year: 2023
Graduate School: The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business
First Post-Fellowship Job: Chief of Staff, Ambulatory 

Megan Preti

Embedded - Past admin fellow Megan 163x220

Fellowship Year: 2022
Graduate School: University of Pittsburgh, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Patient Friendly Access for Oncology Services UVA Health

Jessica Bressler

Jessica-Bressler-163x220

Fellowship Year: 2021
Graduate School: Penn State, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Project Manager, UPMC Altoona

Sana Khalid

Sana Khalid

Fellowship Year: 2019
Graduate School: Cornell University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Analyst, Systems Planning and Analysis, UVA Health

Kathleen Pham

Kathleen Pham, MBA

Fellowship Year: 2018
Graduate School: The George Washington University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Cancer Center Clinics, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Associate Consultant, Performance Management, Privia Health

Lindsey Bowerman

Lindsay Bowerman

Fellowship Year: 2017
Graduate School: The George Washington University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Clinic Manager 2, Spine Center & Neurosurgery, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Clinically Integrated Network Operations Manager, VCU Health

Chip Murray

Chip Murray, Chief of Staff

Fellowship Year: 2015
Graduate School: The Ohio State University, MBA, MPA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Director of Special Projects for the CEO, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs, UVA Health System

Katie Golob

Katie Golob, MHA

Fellowship Year: 2013
Graduate School: Virginia Commonwealth University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Neurosciences and Psychiatry Clinics, UVA Medical Center

Current Job: Administrator, Department of Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

Kanwar Singh

Kanwar Singh

Fellowship Year: 2011
Graduate School: University of Alabama at Birmingham, MBA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Management-Systems Engineer, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Executive Corporate Director, Oncology Services, Cape Fear Valley Health System

Joshua Billig

Joshua Billig, MHA

Fellowship Year: 2009
Graduate School: Medical University of South Carolina, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Senior Associate, Strategic Planning, Emory Healthcare
Current Job: Director, Customer Success, athenahealth

Thomas Saul

Thomas Saul

Fellowship Year: 2007
Graduate School: University of Iowa, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Program Manager, Business Development & Finance, UVA Medical Center

Elizabeth Delledera

Elizabeth Delledera

Fellowship Year: 2005
Graduate School: University of Houston at Clear Lake, MBA, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Ambulatory Care Services, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Senior Director, Solutions Management at Luminare Inc.

Sharice Smith

Sharice Smith

Fellowship Year: 2003
Graduate School: University of North Carolina, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Administrative Officer, National Institutes of Health
Current Job: White House Fellow, Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council

Traci d'Auguste

Traci Spray D'Auguste

Fellowship Year: 2002
Graduate School: University of Alabama at Birmingham, MBA, MSHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Director, Medical Staff Office, Department of Medical Affairs, New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Current Job: Chief Operating Officer, UF Health

Thomas Saul, Katie Golob, and Chip Murray

Continuing Connections

Previous fellows Thomas Saul, Katie Golob, and Chip Murray are all part of our network of past fellows. These and other connections are helpful during and after your fellowship.