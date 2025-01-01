Past Fellows
Hannah Hawthorne
Fellowship Year: 2025
Graduate School: University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Project Manager, Children’s Quality at UVA Health
Rena Cohen-Kurzrock
Fellowship Year: 2024
Graduate School: Louisiana State University of Shreveport, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Supply Chain Optimization Manager, UVA Community Health
Khaing Nwe Phoo
Fellowship Year: 2024
Graduate School: Texas A&M University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Clinical Department Assistant Administrator, Department of Anesthesiology, School of Medicine at UVA Health
Elisabeth Melzer
Fellowship Year: 2023
Graduate School: The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business
First Post-Fellowship Job: Chief of Staff, Ambulatory
Megan Preti
Fellowship Year: 2022
Graduate School: University of Pittsburgh, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Patient Friendly Access for Oncology Services UVA Health
Jessica Bressler
Fellowship Year: 2021
Graduate School: Penn State, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Project Manager, UPMC Altoona
Sana Khalid
Fellowship Year: 2019
Graduate School: Cornell University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Analyst, Systems Planning and Analysis, UVA Health
Kathleen Pham
Fellowship Year: 2018
Graduate School: The George Washington University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Cancer Center Clinics, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Associate Consultant, Performance Management, Privia Health
Lindsey Bowerman
Fellowship Year: 2017
Graduate School: The George Washington University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Clinic Manager 2, Spine Center & Neurosurgery, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Clinically Integrated Network Operations Manager, VCU Health
Chip Murray
Fellowship Year: 2015
Graduate School: The Ohio State University, MBA, MPA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Director of Special Projects for the CEO, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs, UVA Health System
Katie Golob
Fellowship Year: 2013
Graduate School: Virginia Commonwealth University, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Neurosciences and Psychiatry Clinics, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Administrator, Department of Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Kanwar Singh
Fellowship Year: 2011
Graduate School: University of Alabama at Birmingham, MBA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Management-Systems Engineer, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Executive Corporate Director, Oncology Services, Cape Fear Valley Health System
Joshua Billig
Fellowship Year: 2009
Graduate School: Medical University of South Carolina, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Senior Associate, Strategic Planning, Emory Healthcare
Current Job: Director, Customer Success, athenahealth
Thomas Saul
Fellowship Year: 2007
Graduate School: University of Iowa, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Program Manager, Business Development & Finance, UVA Medical Center
Elizabeth Delledera
Fellowship Year: 2005
Graduate School: University of Houston at Clear Lake, MBA, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Manager, Ambulatory Care Services, UVA Medical Center
Current Job: Senior Director, Solutions Management at Luminare Inc.
Sharice Smith
Fellowship Year: 2003
Graduate School: University of North Carolina, MHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Administrative Officer, National Institutes of Health
Current Job: White House Fellow, Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council
Traci d'Auguste
Fellowship Year: 2002
Graduate School: University of Alabama at Birmingham, MBA, MSHA
First Post-Fellowship Job: Director, Medical Staff Office, Department of Medical Affairs, New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Current Job: Chief Operating Officer, UF Health
Continuing Connections
Previous fellows Thomas Saul, Katie Golob, and Chip Murray are all part of our network of past fellows. These and other connections are helpful during and after your fellowship.