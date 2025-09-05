Skip to main content

Administrative Fellowship Application Process

Application Process

Qualifications

All fellowship applicants must:

  • Have a master's degree (MBA, MHA, MHSA, or related field) or be a degree candidate on schedule to complete the degree before the fellowship start date in July
    • Candidates from a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) are preferred
    • Candidates from non-CAHME programs are accepted for review
  • Have healthcare industry experience, such as an internship, externship, fellowship, or applicable employment
  • Possess broad knowledge of current and historical perspectives on:
    • Healthcare business management and administration
    • Clinical practice management
    • Clinical research and education
    • Hospital administration and management
    • Finance
    • Human resources and organizational development
    • Information systems
    • Managed care

We are unable to provide visa sponsorship for individuals participating in the Administrative Fellowship.

Requirements

Applications submitted past the deadline date will not be considered.

A complete application must include: 

  • Resume with undergraduate and graduate GPA listed
  • Statement of interest (1-2 pages) that outlines
    • Why you want to be an administrative fellow at UVA
    • How UVA’s fellowship will develop you personally and professionally to pursue your short- and long-term goals
  • Official transcripts of graduate education 
  • Two letters of recommendation

Timeline

The fellowship begins on or around July 1, 2026. Correspondence and questions regarding the UVA Administrative Fellowship program should be directed to:

[email protected]

Dates for the Fellowship Application/Interviews

  • Application Close: September 5, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST
  • Interviews: September – October 2025