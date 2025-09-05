Administrative Fellowship Application Process

Application Process

Qualifications

All fellowship applicants must:

Have a master's degree (MBA, MHA, MHSA, or related field) or be a degree candidate on schedule to complete the degree before the fellowship start date in July

Candidates from a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) are preferred Candidates from non-CAHME programs are accepted for review

Have healthcare industry experience, such as an internship, externship, fellowship, or applicable employment

Possess broad knowledge of current and historical perspectives on:

Healthcare business management and administration Clinical practice management Clinical research and education Hospital administration and management Finance Human resources and organizational development Information systems Managed care



We are unable to provide visa sponsorship for individuals participating in the Administrative Fellowship.

Requirements

Applications submitted past the deadline date will not be considered.

A complete application must include:

Resume with undergraduate and graduate GPA listed

Statement of interest (1-2 pages) that outlines

Why you want to be an administrative fellow at UVA How UVA’s fellowship will develop you personally and professionally to pursue your short- and long-term goals

Official transcripts of graduate education

Two letters of recommendation

Timeline

The fellowship begins on or around July 1, 2026. Correspondence and questions regarding the UVA Administrative Fellowship program should be directed to:

[email protected]

Dates for the Fellowship Application/Interviews