Administrative Fellowship Application Process
Application Process
Qualifications
All fellowship applicants must:
- Have a master's degree (MBA, MHA, MHSA, or related field) or be a degree candidate on schedule to complete the degree before the fellowship start date in July
- Candidates from a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) are preferred
- Candidates from non-CAHME programs are accepted for review
- Have healthcare industry experience, such as an internship, externship, fellowship, or applicable employment
- Possess broad knowledge of current and historical perspectives on:
- Healthcare business management and administration
- Clinical practice management
- Clinical research and education
- Hospital administration and management
- Finance
- Human resources and organizational development
- Information systems
- Managed care
We are unable to provide visa sponsorship for individuals participating in the Administrative Fellowship.
Requirements
Applications submitted past the deadline date will not be considered.
A complete application must include:
- Resume with undergraduate and graduate GPA listed
- Statement of interest (1-2 pages) that outlines
- Why you want to be an administrative fellow at UVA
- How UVA’s fellowship will develop you personally and professionally to pursue your short- and long-term goals
- Official transcripts of graduate education
- Two letters of recommendation
Timeline
The fellowship begins on or around July 1, 2026. Correspondence and questions regarding the UVA Administrative Fellowship program should be directed to:
Dates for the Fellowship Application/Interviews
- Application Close: September 5, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST
- Interviews: September – October 2025