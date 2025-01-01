The UVA Medical Center R. Edward Howell Administrative Fellowship Program provides individuals with a post-graduate experience in an academic medical center to better prepare healthcare leaders of the future. The program is named in recognition of R. Edward Howell, who served as vice president and chief executive officer of the UVA Medical Center for 12 years (2002-2014).

Why Choose UVA’s Fellowship Program?

The administrative fellowship is a two-year program designed to offer outstanding learning opportunities in a variety of operational, clinical, and strategic growth arenas. Under the mentorship and guidance of the chief executive officer, the fellows gain excellent career experiences in healthcare management.

Year 1: Core Rotations

Service Lines

Operational Areas

Support Services

Year 2: Flexible Assignments

These opportunities accommodate your career development interests.

Leadership That Shapes Leaders

At UVA Health, we believe in leaders growing leaders. From day one, fellows are immersed in the work of healthcare leaders, gaining hands-on experience while receiving mentorship from senior executives, including the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Administrative Officer of the University Medical Center. This model offers a unique opportunity to observe strategic decision-making and operational excellence from both enterprise and frontline perspectives. Many of our former fellows now serve in key roles across UVA Health, continuing the cycle of leadership and making a lasting impact.

Pay & Benefits

Fellows receive a salary competitive with leading administrative fellowship programs as well as a competitive benefits package, including health care insurance, dental and vision plans, retirement plan eligibility, a generous paid time off program, childcare and healthcare reimbursement accounts, and disability and life insurance. The fellow also receives support to attend two conferences of their choice over the course of the fellowship.

Ready to Join Us?

We're accepting applications until the end of July. Learn more about the application process before you apply online.