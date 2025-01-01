Accountable Care Organization
UVA Community Health ACO Public Reporting
ACO Name and Location
UVA Community Health Accountable Care Organization, LLC
8700 Sudley Road
Manassas, VA 20110
ACO Primary Contact
James Min, MD, ACO Executive
703-559-1403 | [email protected]
Organizational Information
ACO Participants
ACO Participants
ACO Participating in Joint Venture
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
N
ACO Governing Body
Member First Name
Member Last Name
Member Title/Position
Member's Voting Power (Expressed as Percentage or Number)
Membership Type
ACO Participant Legal Business Name and D/B/A, if applicable
Steve
Von Elton, MD
Chair, Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Kara
Siford, MD
Vice Chair, Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Steven
Tang, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Chris
Ward, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Chris
Heaton, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Victoria
Hammonds, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
John
Grzejka
Voting Member
14.3
Medicare Beneficiary
N/A
Key ACO Clinical and Administrative Leadership
ACO Executive | James Min, MD
Medical Director | Kara Siford, MD
Compliance Officer | Nicolette Meister
Quality Assurance/Improvement Officer | Michelle Strider
Associated Committees and Committee Leadership
Committee Name
Committee Leader Name and Position
ACO Quality Committee
Michelle Strider, Chair
Types of ACO Participants, or Combinations of Participants, That Formed the ACO
- ACO professionals in a group practice arrangement
Shared Savings and Losses
Amount of Shared Savings and Losses
- Second Agreement Period
- Performance Year 2023, $0
- Performance Year 2022, $595,988.44
- Performance Year 2021, $808,676.42
- Performance Year 2020, $803,751.14
- First Agreement Period
- Performance Year 2019, $2,443,666.80
- Performance Year 2018, $0
- Performance Year 2017, $0
Shared Savings Distribution
- Second Agreement Period
- Performance Year 2023
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
- Performance Year 2022
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
- Performance Year 2021
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
- Performance Year 2020
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 47%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 37%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 16%
- Performance Year 2023
- First Agreement Period
- Performance Year 2019
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 9%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 53%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 38%
- Performance Year 2018
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: N/A
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: N/A
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: N/A
- Performance Year 2017
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: N/A
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: N/A
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: N/A
- Performance Year 2019
Quality Performance Results
2023 Quality Performance Results
Quality performance results are based on CMS Web Interface.
Measure #
Measure Name
Collection Method
Rate
ACO Mean
CAHPS-1
Getting Timely Care, Appointments, and Information
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
80.25
83.41
CAHPS-2
How Well Providers Communicate
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
94.035
94.08
CAHPS-3
Patient's Rating of Provider
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
93.23
92.49
CAHPS-4
Access to Specialists
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
73.35
75.33
CAHPS-5
Health Promotion and Education
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
57.46
64.11
CAHPS-6
Shared Decision Making
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
55.66
61.77
CAHPS-7
Health Status and Functional Status
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
75.85
74.49
CAHPS-8
Care Coordination
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
85.72
86.19
CAHPS-9
Courteous and Helpful Office Staff
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
91.16
92.62
CAHPS-11
Stewardship of Patient Resources
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
22.18
26.24
Quality ID# 001
Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Poor Control2
CMS Web Interface
9.74
9.84
Quality ID# 134
Preventative Care and Screening: Screening for Depression and Follow-up Plan
CMS Web Interface
89.67
80.97
Quality ID# 236
Controlling High Blood Pressure
CMS Web Interface
78.66
77.80
Quality ID# 318
Falls: Screening for Future Fall Risk
CMS Web Interface
83.87
89.42
Quality ID# 110
Preventative Care and Screening: Influenza Immunization
CMS Web Interface
61.15
70.76
Quality ID# 226
Preventative Care and Screening: Tobacco Use: Screening and Cessation Intervention
CMS Web Interface
48.15
79.29
Quality ID# 113
Colorectal Cancer Screening
CMS Web Interface
68.94
77.14
Quality ID# 112
Breast Cancer Screening
CMS Web Interface
73.32
80.36
Quality ID# 438
Statin Therapy for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
CMS Web Interface
89.24
87.05
Quality ID# 370
Depression Remission at Twelve Months
CMS Web Interface
13.79
16.58
Measure# 479
Hospital-wide, 30-Day, All-Cause Unplanned Readmission (HWR) Rate for MIPS Groups2
Administrative Claims
0.16
0.1553
Measure# 484
Clinician and Clinician Group Risk-standardized Hospital Admission Rates for Patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions
Administrative Claims
N/A
29.49
