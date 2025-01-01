Accountable Care Organization

ACO Mean

Measure Name

CAHPS-1 Getting Timely Care, Appointments, and Information CAHPS for MIPS Survey 80.25 83.41

CAHPS-2 How Well Providers Communicate CAHPS for MIPS Survey 94.035 94.08

CAHPS-3 Patient's Rating of Provider CAHPS for MIPS Survey 93.23 92.49

CAHPS-4 Access to Specialists CAHPS for MIPS Survey 73.35 75.33

CAHPS-5 Health Promotion and Education CAHPS for MIPS Survey 57.46 64.11

CAHPS-6 Shared Decision Making CAHPS for MIPS Survey 55.66 61.77

CAHPS-7 Health Status and Functional Status CAHPS for MIPS Survey 75.85 74.49

CAHPS-8 Care Coordination CAHPS for MIPS Survey 85.72 86.19

CAHPS-9 Courteous and Helpful Office Staff CAHPS for MIPS Survey 91.16 92.62

CAHPS-11 Stewardship of Patient Resources CAHPS for MIPS Survey 22.18 26.24

Quality ID# 001 Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Poor Control2 CMS Web Interface 9.74 9.84

Quality ID# 134 Preventative Care and Screening: Screening for Depression and Follow-up Plan CMS Web Interface 89.67 80.97

Quality ID# 236 Controlling High Blood Pressure CMS Web Interface 78.66 77.80

Quality ID# 318 Falls: Screening for Future Fall Risk CMS Web Interface 83.87 89.42

Quality ID# 110 Preventative Care and Screening: Influenza Immunization CMS Web Interface 61.15 70.76

Quality ID# 226 Preventative Care and Screening: Tobacco Use: Screening and Cessation Intervention CMS Web Interface 48.15 79.29

Quality ID# 113 Colorectal Cancer Screening CMS Web Interface 68.94 77.14

Quality ID# 112 Breast Cancer Screening CMS Web Interface 73.32 80.36

Quality ID# 438 Statin Therapy for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease CMS Web Interface 89.24 87.05

Quality ID# 370 Depression Remission at Twelve Months CMS Web Interface 13.79 16.58

Measure# 479 Hospital-wide, 30-Day, All-Cause Unplanned Readmission (HWR) Rate for MIPS Groups2 Administrative Claims 0.16 0.1553