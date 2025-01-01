Skip to main content

Accountable Care Organization

UVA Community Health ACO Public Reporting

ACO Name and Location

UVA Community Health Accountable Care Organization, LLC
8700 Sudley Road
Manassas, VA 20110

ACO Primary Contact

James Min, MD, ACO Executive
703-559-1403 | [email protected] 

Organizational Information

ACO Participants

ACO Participants

ACO Participating in Joint Venture

UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC

N

ACO Governing Body

Member First Name

Member Last Name

Member Title/Position

Member's Voting Power (Expressed as Percentage or Number)

Membership Type

ACO Participant Legal Business Name and D/B/A, if applicable

Steve

Von Elton, MD

Chair, Voting Member

14.3

ACO Participant

UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC

Kara

Siford, MD

Vice Chair, Voting Member

14.3

ACO Participant

UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC

Steven

Tang, MD

Voting Member

14.3

ACO Participant

UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC

Chris

Ward, MD

Voting Member

14.3

ACO Participant

UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC

Chris

Heaton, MD

Voting Member

14.3

ACO Participant

UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC

Victoria

Hammonds, MD

Voting Member

14.3

ACO Participant

UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC

John

Grzejka

Voting Member

14.3

Medicare Beneficiary

N/A

Key ACO Clinical and Administrative Leadership

ACO Executive | James Min, MD
Medical Director | Kara Siford, MD
Compliance Officer | Nicolette Meister
Quality Assurance/Improvement Officer | Michelle Strider

Associated Committees and Committee Leadership

Committee Name

Committee Leader Name and Position

ACO Quality Committee

Michelle Strider, Chair

Types of ACO Participants, or Combinations of Participants, That Formed the ACO

  • ACO professionals in a group practice arrangement

Shared Savings and Losses

Amount of Shared Savings and Losses

  • Second Agreement Period
    • Performance Year 2023, $0
    • Performance Year 2022, $595,988.44
    • Performance Year 2021, $808,676.42
    • Performance Year 2020, $803,751.14
  • First Agreement Period
    • Performance Year 2019, $2,443,666.80
    • Performance Year 2018, $0
    • Performance Year 2017, $0

Shared Savings Distribution

  • Second Agreement Period
    • Performance Year 2023
      • Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
      • Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
      • Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
    • Performance Year 2022
      • Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
      • Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
      • Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
    • Performance Year 2021
      • Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
      • Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
      • Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
    • Performance Year 2020
      • Proportion invested in infrastructure: 47%
      • Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 37%
      • Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 16%
  • First Agreement Period
    • Performance Year 2019
      • Proportion invested in infrastructure: 9%
      • Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 53%
      • Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 38%
    • Performance Year 2018
      • Proportion invested in infrastructure: N/A
      • Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: N/A
      • Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: N/A
    • Performance Year 2017
      • Proportion invested in infrastructure: N/A
      • Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: N/A
      • Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: N/A

Quality Performance Results

2023 Quality Performance Results

Quality performance results are based on CMS Web Interface.

Measure #

Measure Name

Collection Method

Rate

ACO Mean

CAHPS-1

Getting Timely Care, Appointments, and Information

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

80.25

83.41

CAHPS-2

How Well Providers Communicate

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

94.035

94.08

CAHPS-3

Patient's Rating of Provider

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

93.23

92.49

CAHPS-4

Access to Specialists

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

73.35

75.33

CAHPS-5

Health Promotion and Education

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

57.46

64.11

CAHPS-6

Shared Decision Making

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

55.66

61.77

CAHPS-7

Health Status and Functional Status

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

75.85

74.49

CAHPS-8

Care Coordination

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

85.72

86.19

CAHPS-9

Courteous and Helpful Office Staff

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

91.16

92.62

CAHPS-11

Stewardship of Patient Resources

CAHPS for MIPS Survey

22.18

26.24

Quality ID# 001

Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Poor Control2

CMS Web Interface

9.74

9.84

Quality ID# 134

Preventative Care and Screening: Screening for Depression and Follow-up Plan

CMS Web Interface

89.67

80.97

Quality ID# 236

Controlling High Blood Pressure

CMS Web Interface

78.66

77.80

Quality ID# 318

Falls: Screening for Future Fall Risk

CMS Web Interface

83.87

89.42

Quality ID# 110

Preventative Care and Screening: Influenza Immunization

CMS Web Interface

61.15

70.76

Quality ID# 226

Preventative Care and Screening: Tobacco Use: Screening and Cessation Intervention

CMS Web Interface

48.15

79.29

Quality ID# 113

Colorectal Cancer Screening

CMS Web Interface

68.94

77.14

Quality ID# 112

Breast Cancer Screening

CMS Web Interface

73.32

80.36

Quality ID# 438

Statin Therapy for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

CMS Web Interface

89.24

87.05

Quality ID# 370

Depression Remission at Twelve Months

CMS Web Interface

13.79

16.58

Measure# 479

Hospital-wide, 30-Day, All-Cause Unplanned Readmission (HWR) Rate for MIPS Groups2

Administrative Claims

0.16

0.1553

Measure# 484

Clinician and Clinician Group Risk-standardized Hospital Admission Rates for Patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions

Administrative Claims

N/A

29.49

For previous years’ Financial and Quality Performance Results, please visit data.cms.gov.