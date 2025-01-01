About UVA Health

World-Class Care Across Virginia

UVA Health is an integrated health system with a world-class academic medical center that includes a Level 1 trauma center, a Level IV NICU, the first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia, and UVA Health Children’s — the #1 pediatric hospital in Virginia. UVA Health also encompasses three community hospitals, a specialty rehabilitation hospital, two physician groups, and an integrated network of primary and specialty care clinics. As a health system rooted in academic medicine as part of the University of Virginia, our clinical excellence is integrated with the UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library.

Together, we're expanding access to exceptional care and lifesaving treatments across Virginia. We conduct cutting-edge medical research, teach the next generation of healthcare professionals, and bring the latest clinical advancements to patients, closer to home than ever before.

Who We Are

UVA Health brings together skilled and compassionate clinicians, innovative researchers, and dedicated educators to transform health and inspire hope. Our integrated system connects you to personalized care, breakthrough treatments, and an expert team that is driven to bring hope to life.

Leadership

UVA Health leaders shape the future of medical care, research, education, and community outreach across our statewide network. Each executive brings deep expertise in their field and a passion for building a healthier tomorrow for patients, families, team members and the communities we serve. Get to know these dynamic leaders.

Commitment to Excellence

UVA Health prioritizes safe, high-quality care through expert training, rigorous standards, and continuous improvement. Treating complex conditions and comparing performance to national benchmarks, our hospitals consistently earn top rankings and awards for safety and quality. As an integrated academic health system, we train the next generation of health science professionals and advance knowledge in medical sciences through world-class education programs. Patients, providers, and trainees count on our commitment to excellence in every encounter.

Community

UVA Health partners with local organizations to identify and address health needs in communities across Virginia. We support preventive care, health education, and wellness through outreach events, volunteer efforts, and clinical partnerships. Our teams work to remove barriers to care and help families manage chronic conditions, ensuring access to essential health services no matter where patients live.

